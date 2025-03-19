Delivery Method:
SIGNATURE CONFIRMED DELIVERY
Product:
Drugs
Recipient:

Recipient Name

Tenille D. Davis

Recipient Title

Pharmacist In Charge

Civic Center Pharmacy Inc.

7331 E. Osborn Drive
Suite 208
Scottsdale, AZ 85251-6420
United States

Issuing Office:
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

19701 Fairchild
Irvine, CA 92612-2506
United States

949-608-2900

Dear Dr. Davis:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter #32-15 dated August 20, 2015. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to assure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,
/S/
CDR Steven E. Porter, Jr.
Director, Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations IV