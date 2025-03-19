Delivery Method: SIGNATURE CONFIRMED DELIVERY Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Tenille D. Davis Recipient Title Pharmacist In Charge Civic Center Pharmacy Inc. 7331 E. Osborn Drive

Suite 208

Scottsdale, AZ 85251-6420

United States Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research 19701 Fairchild

Irvine, CA 92612-2506

United States 949-608-2900

Dear Dr. Davis:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter #32-15 dated August 20, 2015. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to assure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

CDR Steven E. Porter, Jr.

Director, Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations IV