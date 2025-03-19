Emerald Hour Announces 2nd Annual Sustainable Wedding Show

Something Blue by Marla Manes Photography

Washington's only wedding show focused on greener weddings with inspiration, education and over $5,000 in giveaways on April 6, 2025 from 2-5 pm Issaquah, WA.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Hour, Washington’s only organization focused on greener weddings, is excited to announce the return of the annual Sustainable Wedding Show, set to take place on April 6, 2025, at the beautiful Pickering Barn in Issaquah, WA. This one-of-a-kind event offers engaged couples the ultimate eco-friendly wedding experience with education, design inspiration, giveaways worth more than $5,000 and an uplifting environment to explore their wedding vision!

The Sustainable Wedding Show aims to showcase environmentally-friendly options for couples planning their special day. From venue and decor to food and attire, the event will feature 30+ vendors who prioritize sustainability in their products and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with these vendors and learn how they can incorporate eco-friendly elements into their own wedding plans.

Last year's inaugural event was a huge success, inspiring many conversations about the intersection of sustainability and joyful events. This year, Emerald Hour is excited to build on last year’s success by featuring new vendors and educational components, including a series of mini workshops on topics such as budgeting for your wedding, eco-friendly flowers, and incorporating local makers and products.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Sustainable Wedding Show for its second year," says one of the event organizers, Hannah Paukstis. "We believe that weddings can be both beautiful and sustainable, and we want to provide couples with the resources and inspiration to make that a reality. We are excited to showcase the amazing vendors who are committed to making a positive impact on the environment."

Tickets for the Sustainable Wedding Show are available to purchase online at just $15 per person or $20 for two. For more information and updates on the event, visit Emerald Hour's website and follow on social media. Don't miss this opportunity to plan your dream wedding while also making a positive impact on the planet!

