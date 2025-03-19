Delivery Method: United States Postal Service Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Jean-Francois Durette Recipient Title President Oculo-Plastik, Inc. 200 West Sauve Street

Montreal QC H3L 1Y9

Canada Issuing Office: Center for Devices and Radiological Health 10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20993

United States

Dear Mr. Durette:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm's corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter 481113, dated December 22, 2015. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely yours,

/S/

Ronald L. Swann, M.S.

Acting Director

Division of International Compliance Operations

Office of Compliance

Center for Devices and Radiological Health

cc:

Rene Van De Zande

U.S. Agent

Emergo Group, Inc.

816 Congress Avenue, Suite 1400

Austin, Texas 78701