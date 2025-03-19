Introducing Barooom: Revolutionizing the Way Bartenders and Establishments Connect

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of bartending is about to be transformed with the launch of Barooom, an innovative app designed to seamlessly connect bartenders with establishments in need of their skills. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Cottrill, Barooom is poised to fill a critical gap in the hospitality industry, starting with its launch in South Carolina and later on in North Carolina and expanding across the United States.

A Vision Born from Experience

The idea for Barooom was born out of a personal experience Scott Cottrill had while sitting in a bar facing a staffing shortage. With no bartenders available, service was slow, and customers were left waiting. This moment of frustration sparked a vision for an app that could address staffing challenges by connecting talented bartenders with bars and restaurants in need.

“I realized there had to be a better way for bartenders and establishments to find each other quickly and efficiently,” says Cottrill. “Barooom is designed to provide a solution that benefits both sides, ensuring establishments have the staff they need while bartenders can easily find work opportunities.”

Launching in South Carolina

Barooom will initially launch in South Carolina, a state known for its vibrant bar and restaurant scene. The app’s user-friendly platform allows bartenders to create profiles showcasing their skills and availability, while establishments can post job listings and review candidates. With just a few taps, bars can fill shifts and bartenders can find gigs that fit their schedules.

Expanding Nationwide

While the initial launch is focused on South Carolina, Barooom has ambitious plans to expand its reach across the entire United States. The app aims to become a go-to resource for bartenders and establishments nationwide, streamlining the hiring process and reducing the time it takes to fill shifts.

“Our goal is to support the hospitality industry on a national scale,” Cottrill explains. “By expanding across the country, we can help more bartenders find opportunities and assist more establishments in maintaining their service standards, regardless of location.”

Benefits for Bartenders

Barooom offers numerous benefits for bartenders seeking flexible work opportunities:

1. Flexibility: Bartenders can choose when and where they work, allowing them to balance their schedules and pursue other interests.

2. Increased Visibility: The app provides a platform for bartenders to showcase their skills, experience, and unique talents, increasing their chances of being hired.

3. Networking Opportunities: Bartenders can connect with various establishments, expanding their professional network and gaining exposure to different bar environments.

4. Secure Payments: Barooom ensures secure and timely payments, eliminating the hassle of negotiating pay rates or dealing with unreliable employers.

Benefits for Establishments

For bars and restaurants, Barooom simplifies the process of finding qualified bartenders:

1. Quick Staffing Solutions: Establishments can post job openings and fill shifts quickly, minimizing downtime and maintaining service quality.

2. Access to Talent: The app connects bars with a pool of skilled bartenders, ensuring they find the right fit for their specific needs.

3. Streamlined Hiring: Barooom’s intuitive platform streamlines the hiring process, saving time and resources for busy managers.

4. Enhanced Service: With access to experienced bartenders, establishments can maintain high standards of service, keeping customers satisfied and loyal.

Building Buzz and Anticipation

The launch of Barooom is generating excitement within the hospitality industry. As bars and restaurants prepare for increased demand, the app offers a timely solution to staffing challenges. By facilitating connections between bartenders and establishments, Barooom is set to make a significant impact on the industry.

About Scott Cottrill

Scott Cottrill is an experienced entrepreneur with 25 years of operating businesses and directing marketing strategies across different industries. Over the years, his success has driven him to launch Barooom to address the hospitality sector's challenges, especially staffing-related issues. Barooom aims to empower establishments and bar staff—such as bartenders, servers, waiters, and front-of-house support—by providing access to flexible, reliable, and verified job opportunities, helping them thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.



Download the Barooom app today on iOS and Android to start connecting with top establishments and skilled bartenders.

