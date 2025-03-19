Integrity Solutions Named One of Training Industry’s Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies

NASHVILLE, Tennessee– For the eighth consecutive year, award-winning sales performance, coaching and training firm Integrity Solutions has been named one of Training Industry’s top sales training and enablement companies. The list, which identifies the best providers of sales training and enablement that offer a breadth of capabilities and services, is designed to assist organizations in their search for the right training partners.

“Integrity Solutions’ repeated selection to this highly respected list is a reflection of our team’s continual commitment to innovating and expanding our sales enablement training solutions to help sales professionals achieve more — for their clients, for their organizations and for themselves,” says Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “It’s also a recognition of the power of a selling approach that is grounded in values and integrity and focused on building both the mindset and the skillet necessary for success.”

Shively notes that the proliferation of sales enablement technology and AI-powered tools is allowing salespeople to spend more time on the differentiating human value they bring to the table. The key is making sure they have the skills, confidence and willingness to use the tools effectively and have value-creating conversations with their customers.

“Buyers crave the trust and authenticity of a salesperson who has the right intentions and a genuine desire to understand and illuminate their situation rather than just reply with a scripted answer,” Shively says. “That takes the right kind of training and the support of a manager who can coach their people to navigate these conversations with competence and confidence.”

“For over five decades, Integrity Solutions has been a driving force in transforming sales training and performance. Since 1968, our commitment to values-based selling and customer-focused solutions has empowered countless organizations to achieve lasting success. Being named a Top 20 Sales Training Company for the eighth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and testament to our team’s dedication, our clients’ trust, and the impact of our approach. We are proud to continue our legacy of providing sales professionals with the skills, mindset, and integrity to thrive in today’s ever-evolving marketplace,” remarked Integrity Solutions’ Vice Chair, Mike Esterday.

In addition to the Training Industry list, Integrity Solutions has been honored with a number of prestigious awards and recognitions over the past year. The company was named one of Selling Power’s 2024 Top Sales Training Companies as well as one of its Top Virtual Sales Training Companies of 2024. The company was also the recipient of five 2024 Stevie® Awards, receiving recognition in both the Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories for the sixth consecutive year.

According to Training Industry, selection to the 2025 Training Industry Sales Training and Enablement Companies lists was based on the following criteria: variety, depth and quality of sales training programs and services; market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market; strength of client portfolio and customer relationships; and business performance and growth trajectory.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of improving sales performance through innovative sales training programs in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more. If you would like to learn more about Integrity Solutions training programs, please visit our website at https://www.integritysolutions.com

