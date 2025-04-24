Better Days Treatment Center Expands Inpatient Rehab with Addition of Holistic Healing Programs

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a top rehab facility offering customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety, is happy to announce the expansion of its inpatient rehab to include a selection of holistic healing programs.

From healing techniques like meditation, yoga classes, and potentially even working with a personal trainer or a nutritionist, Better Days Treatment Center’s new holistic healing programs enable patients to receive around-the-clock care that doesn’t only heal their body but partners with targeted therapy to strengthen their minds. This comprehensive approach provides individuals the best chance to achieve and maintain long-lasting recovery.

“Inpatient rehab centers can be very effective, especially for people who have been using drugs or alcohol for a long time,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “The longer length of stay allows patients to really focus on their recovery and build up a support system. In addition, the 24/7 supervision can help to prevent relapses. If you are struggling with addiction, an inpatient rehab center may be the best option for you.”

Inpatient rehab centers provide a safe and structured environment for people who are struggling with addiction. These programs typically involve a stay of 30 days or more, during which time patients receive personalized care that includes individual and group therapy, where they will discover the root causes of their addiction and come up with solutions to resolve them, as well as the opportunity to learn and grow from listening to the experiences of others who are going through similar experiences.

While a more restrictive style of care, inpatient rehab is more comprehensive and offers greater protection from relapse since patients do not return to their normal environment at night. This can reduce the risk of relapse and help break up the habits that have been dragging them down, as well as the possibility of developing a healthier and more constructive routine.

“Inpatient rehab may or may not be the right option for your recovery. It depends on how you feel about living in a treatment center full-time for a month or longer. Our addiction specialists are available to answer your questions, verify your insurance, and make a personalized plan recommendation. We offer many different types of care, which makes it easy to find one that works for your goals, preferences, and budgets,” added the spokesperson for the facility.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages prospective patients in California wishing to overcome addiction struggles and attain lasting sobriety to reach out to its specialist team today by completing the contact form on the website.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and the expansion of its inpatient rehab to now include a selection of holistic healing programs, please visit the website at https://betterdaystreatment.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/better-days-treatment-center-expands-inpatient-rehab-with-addition-of-holistic-healing-programs/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.