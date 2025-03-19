Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is standing with President Trump to protect our borders, urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to stay a district court ruling that unlawfully blocks President Donald Trump’s efforts to remove dangerous aliens linked to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (“TdA”).

On March 15, President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, passed in 1798, to remove members of the foreign terrorist organization and protect American citizens. However, a radical district court judge issued an unlawful decision without allowing the federal government to present its case, imposing a nationwide freeze on the administration’s efforts to protect Americans from brutal criminals. Attorney General Paxton and the coalition of state Attorneys General led by South Carolina filed an amicus brief urging the circuit court to overturn this blatant example of judicial overreach.

“Left-wing judicial activists are jeopardizing the safety of Americans by unconstitutionally interfering with President Trump’s lawful authority to execute the longstanding law of the land to protect this country from foreign terrorists,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “For years, Texas suffered the consequences of Biden’s failure to secure the border, and now a liberal judge is attempting to stop President Trump from taking decisive action. A radical district court judge has no power to dictate foreign policy and national security, and I fully support President Trump’s effort to keep America safe.”

To read the brief, click here.