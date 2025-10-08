Attorney General Ken Paxton indicted and arrested eight additional individuals affiliated with the Houston area medical clinics, owned by Maria Rojas, that were providing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without proper medical licenses. Several of the individuals arrested were foreign nationals.

“This cabal of abortion-loving radicals has been running illegal clinics staffed with unlicensed individuals who endangered the very people they pretended to help,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Beyond being illegal, it is evil. These dens of fake doctors will not be allowed to operate in Texas. Those responsible will be held accountable. I will always protect innocent life and use every tool to enforce Texas’s pro-life laws.”

These new indictments follow the arrest of Maria Rojas, 49, of Houston, who unlawfully posed as a physician while operating clinics in Waller, Cypress, Spring, and Katy. A Waller County grand jury indicted Rojas on 15 felony counts, including illegal performance of an abortion and twelve counts of practicing medicine without a license. Court orders have since prohibited Rojas and her network of clinics and affiliates from practicing medicine or performing abortions while the case proceeds.

As the investigation expanded, eight additional individuals were indicted for practicing medicine without a license under Rojas. These eight individuals are as follows: Yaimara Hernandez Alvarez, Alina Valeron Leon, Dalia Coromoto Yanez, Yhonder Lebrun Acosta, Liunet Grandales Estrada, Gerardo Otero Aguero, Sabiel Bosch Gongora, and Jose Manuel Cendan Ley.

Texas law holds abortion providers criminally responsible for unlawful procedures, and it is a felony to perform an abortion except in limited medical emergencies. Rojas was the first person to be charged under this new law.