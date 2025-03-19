PostProcess Technologies Launches DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet Customers

Introducing the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet by PostProcess Technologies

An Automated Solution Transforming Dental Lab Post-Processing for 3D Printed Parts

With this solution, I can clean 20 times more parts than before and get incredibly high-quality results.” — Olivier Mangot, Co-Director of Ninety!

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PostProcess Technologies, the leader in automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), today announced the launch of the DEMI X 520TM for Dental PolyJet, a groundbreaking system built specifically to meet the unique requirements of dental labs utilizing PolyJet 3D printing technology. This advanced automated solution redefines support removal, offering dental labs unparalleled efficiency, consistency, and part quality.

The new DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet system is based on the proven DEMI X 520 platform, engineered specifically to address the post-processing challenges of dental PolyJet applications. Based on the proprietary Axial Flow TechnologyTM, this solution incorporates controlled variable pump speed and pre-set software controls to offer consistent and efficient results.

Combining cutting-edge technology, intelligent software, and PostProcess’ proprietary, specially formulated chemistries, the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet optimizes the dental lab workflow by delivering consistent, high-quality results with minimal operator intervention. This turnkey solution enables dental labs to unlock the full potential of their PolyJet printers by eliminating manual post-processing bottlenecks and improving throughput, accuracy, and repeatability.

“As a dental lab utilizing PolyJet technology, we are always looking for solutions that enable us to be more efficient without compromising quality,” said Olivier Mangot, Co-Director of Ninety!, a cutting-edge dental production centre located in Saint-Etienne, France. “I am no longer dependent on an operator. With this solution, I can clean 20 times more parts than before and get incredibly high-quality results.” Ninety! Customer story.

"At PostProcess Technologies, we’re committed to delivering innovative, safe, and efficient solutions that empower dental labs to meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving additive manufacturing market," said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies. "The DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet reflects that commitment by providing an application specific production system that simplifies and automates the post-printing workflow, maximizing lab productivity and safety."

PostProcess’ proprietary digital platform, AUTOMAT3D®, allows for full customization, recipe storage, and automation with one-touch operation. By automating the support removal process, dental labs can now achieve higher levels of productivity and consistent output while significantly reducing labor costs.

For more information about the DEMI X 520 for Dental PolyJet and PostProcess Technologies’ full suite of automated post-processing solutions, visit www.postprocess.com.

About PostProcess:

PostProcess is the leader in automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed and additive manufactured parts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Mougins, France, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the final stage of the 3D printing workflow, post-processing, through a combination of patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The company’s solutions automate industrial 3D printing’s most common post-printing processes including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, enabling customer-ready 3D printed parts at scale and complete digitization of additive manufacturing through the workflow for the Industry 4.0 factory floor. The PostProcess® portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector. www.postprocess.com

Media Contact

Leslie Frost

Director, Marketing

lfrost@postprocess.com

+1.339.221.3795

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.