HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hughes Aerospace CEO Chris Baur Elected to Vertical Aviation International (VAI) Board of Directors Hughes Aerospace Corporation announces that CEO Chris Baur has been elected to the Board of Directors of Vertical Aviation International (VAI) by its members. His three-year term will begin on July 1, 2025, where he will help guide VAI’s initiatives, support its members, and strengthen the industry.VAI, formerly known as the Helicopter Association International (HAI), is the leading membership association for rotorcraft, eVTOL/AAM and other aircraft capable of vertical or short takeoff and landing. Its mission is to advance the industry through connection, education, advocacy, and safety, strengthening communities worldwide through vertical flight.Baur brings over 45 years of aviation experience as a military veteran, commercial pilot, and business leader. Under his direction, Hughes Aerospace has driven innovation in airspace modernization, navigation services, and aviation safety worldwide. He also serves as Industry Co-Chair of the United States Helicopter Safety Team (USHST), where he has led initiatives such as the first independent Peer Pilot Mental Health Program for helicopters."I’m honored to be elected to VAI’s Board and grateful for the trust of my peers," said Chris Baur, CEO of Hughes Aerospace. "This industry is constantly evolving, and VAI plays a vital role in ensuring its members have the tools, support, and advocacy they need to succeed. I look forward to working with the Board to advance key initiatives that strengthen safety, innovation, and operational excellence across the sector."Baur joins the Board as VAI prepares to appoint a new CEO, positioning him to play a key role in the organization’s transition and strategic direction."Hughes Aerospace is proud to support VAI at this pivotal time for the industry," said Alyce Shingler, Hughes COO. "As a longtime member, we recognize the critical role VAI plays in uniting and advocating for the industry and look forward to continuing our support for its mission."About Hughes Aerospace CorporationHughes Aerospace Corporation is globally recognized as the leading Air Navigation Service Provider, dedicated to providing safe, efficient and most the advanced instrument flight procedures. Hughes expertise spans designing, implementing, and maintaining both public and special instrument flight procedures, with endorsements from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and certifications from other international regulatory bodies. Hughes is a key partner for airlines, airports, helicopter operations, military and AAM/eVTOL sectors. With nearly twenty years of experience, Hughes is the largest certificated non-FAA Service Provider and one of the largest independent ANSP’s in the world.For more information, visit www.hughesaerospace.com

