Sustainability is a commitment to social and economic well-being: Alfredo Del Mazo Maza

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union faces significant challenges in meeting the climate targets outlined in its European Climate Law , which aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. Currently, the transportation sector is responsible for 25% of the region’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with figures continuing to rise. Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , an expert in mobility and public policy, highlights this ongoing trend.Private vehicles dominate European mobility, accounting for over 75% of transport activity measured in passenger kilometers. Although public transportation has a smaller environmental footprint, its share of total trips has seen little change recently.This imbalance persists despite various efforts to promote more sustainable alternatives. According to Del Mazo Maza, encouraging the adoption of collective and innovative transport systems is essential to curbing excessive reliance on private cars and improving the sector’s environmental performance.Meanwhile, the railway sector presents a strategic solution for lowering GHG emissions. Although its share of freight transport has declined since 1995, a resurgence is expected in the coming decade due to its high-energy efficiency.“Investing in rail infrastructure will not only cut emissions but also enhance connectivity and economic competitiveness across Europe,” Del Mazo Maza emphasizes.The steady growth of road freight transport further strains the system. In addition to producing higher emissions, it exacerbates traffic congestion. Projections from the European Commission suggest this trend will persist, though the expansion of railway networks could help offset some environmental impacts.Beyond emissions, noise pollution from transportation remains a pressing issue. By 2030, the European Union aims to reduce the number of people chronically affected by transport-related noise by 30% compared to 2005 levels. This challenge has direct implications for public health, requiring urgent solutions.“Sustainability is not just about cutting emissions—it’s about enhancing the quality of life and public health,” Del Mazo Maza stresses.Despite growing interest in electric vehicles and rail transport, the costs associated with these solutions continue to hinder widespread adoption. However, initiatives such as subsidies, tax incentives, and awareness campaigns could accelerate the transition toward a greener system.“Sustainability is more than an environmental goal; it is a commitment to social and economic well-being,” says Alfredo Del Mazo Maza. He believes Europe has a unique opportunity to lead global mobility transformation, demonstrating how a comprehensive approach can balance development needs with environmental responsibility.

