Fraternities at Penn State Chart a New Course: Independent IFC Launches with Focus on Brotherhood, Service, and Safety

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greek life has been a vibrant part of the Penn State University experience since 1885, fostering lifelong friendships and contributing to the rich tapestry of campus culture. However, the evolving needs of today's students have prompted three fraternities—Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon—to forge a new path forward. Recognizing the need for a more independent and locally focused approach, these organizations have established the independent State College Interfraternity Council (SCIFC), marking a significant moment in the history of Greek life at Penn State.The SCIFC's mission is twofold: to cultivate a stronger sense of brotherhood among its members and to make a meaningful impact on the State College community through dedicated service initiatives. The council aims to foster an environment where members can develop leadership skills, build lasting relationships, and contribute to the betterment of their surroundings. This includes partnering with charities, organizing community service projects, and promoting brotherhood and philanthropic endeavors."Fraternities at Penn State were founded over 140 years ago as independent organizations and today we are charting a new independent course with the State College IFC”, says Sam Lanza, Founding President of the SCIFC and former president of the Sigma Chi chapter. "The SCIFC is committed to creating a fraternity experience that is both personally enriching and socially responsible. We are incredibly proud that all three fraternities' international headquarters fully support this effort and share our vision for a more impactful and locally driven Greek system."All three of the founding fraternity chapters have comments from their headquarters organizations.“Pi Kappa Alpha is looking forward to working with the leadership of the State College Interfraternity Council as it aids in the development of leadership, recruitment, and health and safety programming for its members, said Justin Buck, Executive Vice President and CEO of Pi Kappa Alpha. Pi Kappa Alpha has long supported the interfraternal efforts of organizations which help to advance the Fraternal experience for men.”“Sigma Chi places great value on the benefits of interfraternalism at the campus, community, and international level, said Mike Church, Executive Director of Sigma Chi International. With their primary focuses being health & safety, brotherhood, leadership, philanthropy , and excellence, Sigma Chi international fraternity is looking forward to the benefits that will be derived from our chapter participating in the new State College Interfraternity Council.”“To provide additional structure and support, the Board of Advisors and Collegiate Leadership of our Pi Chapter have decided to join in partnership with several other independent organizations to form a new independent interfraternal council”, said Peter Dawson, Northeast Regional and Alumni Director of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. “We support them in this effort and look forward to seeing the additional support it provides for the students.”Safety will be a hallmark of the new IFC. Recognizing the paramount importance of member well-being, the SCIFC has partnered with Standing Stone Consulting, a leading provider of event security and risk management services. All member fraternities will work closely with Standing Stone to ensure the safety and security of all events, promoting a culture of responsibility and well-being. This proactive approach underscores the SCIFC's commitment to creating a safe and positive environment for all.About State College IFCState College IFC is a new independent Interfraternity Council that is focused on Brotherhood, Service, and Safety. The founding chapters are Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon. The SCIFC chapters follow the North American Interfraternity Council guidelines, as well as the guidelines of each member organization. The SCIFC is student led and is focused on its theme of Traditions of Excellence.

