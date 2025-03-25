Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Former Power Plant Worker with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Florida-Hire Better Attorneys-Get Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they worked at a power plant in Florida or anywhere-call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed, and we highly recommend the Gori Law Firm for a former power plant worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they consistently get top financial compensation results for their clients. For direct access to the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106 anytime. Few law firms in the USA have the capabilities of the Gori Law Firm when it comes to compensation for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"Power plant workers who were working before the mid-1980s probably had routine and in some instances daily exposure to asbestos on the job. The types of workers most at risk for asbestos exposure included maintenance workers, members of repair crews, subcontractors including plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, insulators or iron workers, and supervisors overseeing the repairs. There were literally no prohibitions for asbestos exposure for a power plant worker anywhere in the USA before the early 1980s.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they worked at a power plant in Florida or anywhere in the USA please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's most capable law firms when it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.