ISAA Agrochemical Network welcomes new addition to its Board of Directors

Marcio Navega

ISAA Agrochemical Network welcomes Marcio Navega of Nouryon.

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISAA Agrochemical Network , a nonprofit organization whose triennial symposium is the premier event for the adjuvant and biological industry, has welcomed Marcio Navega to its Board of Directors. His appointment signifies continued growth within the society as well as sustainable success.Marcio Navega is currently the Head of Sales for North America at Nouryon. He leads a dynamic team of sales professionals, technical experts, and support staff to drive growth in the Crop Protection Inerts, Adjuvants, Micronutrients, and Food Ingredients sectors. Prior to this role, he spent eleven years at Clariant, holding leadership roles in Brazil and China. His global experience has honed his skills in cross-cultural communication, strategic planning, and driving results in competitive markets. As a leader, he is committed to empowering his team and fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.The 13th ISAA Symposium in Rio de Janeiro will be a homecoming for Navega. This year’s robust program covers topics of great importance, such as formulations, soil and water concerns, sustainability, and a full biological workshop. Rapidly advancing technology will also be part of the conversation with sessions exploring artificial intelligence and drone applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.