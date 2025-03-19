Ribbon Cutting for Museum Trail Gateway Sign & Wildflower Garden to be held Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local leaders will gather on Thursday, March 20th at Noon, the first day of Spring, to celebrate a new landmark on the Museum Trail -- the Museum Trail Gateway Sign and Wildflower Garden! The event will begin with a press conference, a ribbon cutting, and conclude with a planting ceremony for the new native wildflower garden. The event will take place at 2320 Riverside Drive in Jackson, MS.

This iconic gateway signage project was led and funded by Jackson Heart Foundation with additional support from Visit Jackson, Great City Mississippi Foundation, The Garden Club of Jackson, Ergon Foundation, Hederman Brothers, and The Neilsen Family. The new landmark sign invites more visitors to explore the trail and enjoy access to nature, museums, parks, public art, fitness, and more! The ceremony will also celebrate the newly installed trail amenities like benches, trash cans, and bike racks at trailheads funded by the AARP Livable Communities Grant.

The native wildflower garden, sponsored by The Garden Club of Jackson, includes a variety of wildflowers and grasses native to Mississippi. This garden will provide more than just a beautiful view, offering a habitat for pollinators like butterflies, bees, and other beneficial species. A planting ceremony will take place following the ribbon cutting.

Jackson Heart Foundation recognizes and thanks the design/build team that worked together to bring this iconic installation and landscaping project to life: Hederman Brothers - Fabrication & Installation, Wicker Brothers - Fabrication & Installation, Concrete Legends - Construction, Tree Urban Design Studio - Landscape Architecture, Southern Horticulture - Landscape Contractor, Camp Creek Natives - Native Plant Grower, and Southern Cult - Original Trail Logo Design.

“On behalf of the Jackson Heart Foundation, I would like to thank everyone involved in making this Museum Trail a reality. Without Visit Jackson, Great City Mississippi Foundation, The Garden Club of Jackson, Ergon Foundation, Hederman Brothers, The Neilsen Family and AARP, none of this would have been possible. The installation of the beautiful Museum Trail sign and garden brings us one step closer to bringing our mission home: cultivating a beautiful space for local residents and visitors to engage with nature and recreation while improving their health and overall quality of life. It is our hope that every time someone passes the new signage, it will motivate them to get outside and enjoy this wonderful new way to access nature and fitness.”

- Dr. Harper Stone, Chairman of Jackson Heart Foundation

"At Visit Jackson, we are incredibly proud to sponsor the signage for the Museum Trail, a vibrant addition to our city's cultural landscape. This trail not only enhances the visibility of our rich history and diverse heritage but also serves as a beacon for tourists traveling through our region. The Museum Trail is more than just a path; it's a journey through the heart of Jackson, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore and connect with our community's stories. By supporting this initiative, we are investing in the growth of tourism and the enrichment of our local economy, ensuring that Jackson remains a must-visit destination for travelers from near and far."

- Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President & CEO, Visit Jackson.

“The Garden Club of Jackson has supported educational projects on the benefits of native plants throughout the Jackson area, and we are now delighted to sponsor the Museum Trail's native wildflower garden. Planting native plants is one simple way we can help protect our air, water, and soil to maintain healthy ecosystems, so this garden not only focuses on the beautification of the trail but also enhances the quality of life and wellness of our citizens."

- Dolly Goings, President of Garden Club of Jackson

“AARP Mississippi is proud that the AARP Community Challenge Grant has helped the Jackson Heart Foundation develop the Museum Trail into a vital part of the community. AARP Mississippi is committed to working with local leaders, advocates and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for Mississippians of all ages, especially those 50 and older. The Museum Trail’s hydration stations, rest areas, water bottle filling stations, benches, bike racks, trash cans and shade trees will be used by all ages and be an asset to the health of the community.”

- Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq., AARP Mississippi State Director

The mission of the Museum Trail is to improve recreation, wellness, alternative transportation, and quality of life in Jackson. The intent of the gateway sign is to attract more visitors and create an iconic destination along the Museum Trail corridor.

The Museum Trail project is led and supported by Jackson Heart Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2009 with a mission to lead the fight against heart disease in Mississippi through education, prevention, and early detection. Our goals are to promote and safeguard cardiovascular health for our community, to empower people through education, and to encourage healthy lifestyles for our families.

