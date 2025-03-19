Commercial Aircraft Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 260 Billion by 2033, Report

By application, the cargo segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the commercial aircraft market in the near future.

The global commercial aircraft market size was valued at $157.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $260 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Commercial Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional and Business Jet, and Freighter), Size (Small Aircraft, Medium Aircraft, and Large Aircraft), and Application (Passenger and Cargo): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global commercial aircraft market size was valued at $157.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $260 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in air passenger traffic, growth of low-cost carriers and the tourism industry along with rise in orders for new aircraft from developing countries drive the commercial aircraft market. However, supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays, and stringent regulatory and safety standards are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in electric and hybrid aircraft and the expansion of e-commerce and air cargo operations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1706 The medium aircraft held the highest market share in 2023.By size, the medium aircraft segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, due to the increasing demand for domestic and short-to-medium-haul international travel. This category, which includes aircraft with seating capacities ranging from 100 to 250 passengers, is dominated by popular models such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families. However, the small aircraft segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period driven by the need for improved regional connectivity and accessibility to remote areas. These aircraft, typically seating up to 100 passengers, play a crucial role in linking smaller cities and rural destinations to major aviation hubs.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (341 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/285f92ada7ed14e7f89080aed37a23a4 The passenger segment held the highest market share in 2023.By application, the passenger segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, driven by the increasing affordability of air travel and expanding airline networks. The rise of middle-class travelers, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is significantly boosting air passenger traffic. However, the cargo segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period fueled by the expansion of e-commerce and global trade. With the rise of online shopping, logistics companies and airlines are investing in dedicated freighter aircraft to meet the increasing demand for fast and efficient air cargo transportation.North America held the highest market share in 2023.By region, North America accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, owing to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, rise in e-commerce shipments, and increase in low-cost carrier activity. The U.S. is home to Boeing, one of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, and has a mature aviation industry with continuous demand for fleet expansion and modernization. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, driven by a rise in air travel demand, fleet modernization, and expansion of e-commerce logistics. China leads the region with strong government support, increase in aircraft orders, and the development of the COMAC C919 to compete with Boeing and Airbus.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1706 Leading Market Players: -BoeingAirbusCOMACEmbraerLockheed MartinATRBombardierTextronPJSC YakovlevLeonardo S.p.A.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

