C-StoreTEC Expands Its Vision for 2025, Driving Technology Innovation in Convenience Retail

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a highly successful inaugural year, C-StoreTEC is evolving to further advance the convenience retail industry through technology-driven strategies. The 2025 event will take place October 27-29 in Plano, Texas, bringing together industry leaders, retailers, and technology providers to collaborate on the future of convenience retail.The $860 billion U.S. convenience store industry is undergoing rapid transformation as digital technology reshapes how consumers engage, shop, and interact with brands. With over 150,000 convenience stores serving 160 million daily customers, retailers must navigate shifting consumer expectations, new competitive pressures, and emerging technologies to remain relevant.C-Store operators are increasingly investing in digital loyalty programs, mobile payments, AI-driven merchandising, and automation to enhance operations and create seamless, frictionless shopping experiences. At the same time, retail media networks, data monetization, and AI-driven personalization are unlocking new revenue streams. However, many retailers are still grappling with fragmented technology stacks, limited first-party data strategies, and the need for cross-functional collaboration between marketing, IT, and operations.C-StoreTEC is leading the charge, serving as the industry's premier platform to accelerate tech adoption, connect retail leaders with emerging solutions, and shape the future of convenience retail.A Stronger, More Focused Advisory Board Driving Industry Innovation:To tackle these challenges and drive meaningful change, C-StoreTEC has expanded its advisory board to 28 executives, bringing together retailers, technology leaders, and industry experts who are committed to helping the industry evolve.Advisory Board Members come from the following companies: EG America, GPM, KwikTrip, RaceTrac, Parker’s Kitchen, Jackson’s, CEFCO, H&S, Rutter’s, Weigel’s, Wills Group, TXB, Chestnut Market, Stinker, United Pacific, Chevron, Travel Centers of America, Mapco Express, Philip 66, Refuel, Altria, and PAR Retail.In 2025, C-StoreTEC will introduce five dedicated committees focused on key technology-driven areas:• Digital Marketing – Leveraging customer data, AI, loyalty capabilities, and omnichannel personalization to enhance engagement.• Merchandising – Utilizing predictive analytics and automation to optimize inventory, pricing, promotions, and digital innovation at the shelf.• Foodservice – Exploring kitchen automation, smart ordering systems, and digital menu innovations.• Digitized Stores – Examining frictionless checkout, IoT-powered store operations, and AI-driven workforce management.• Talent & Workforce – Addressing how technology can recruit, retain, and develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders.This advisory board-led structure ensures C-StoreTEC will provide retailers with actionable insights, real-world case studies, and collaborative discussions to help them adopt and integrate emerging technologies effectively.“The pace of innovation in convenience retail has never been faster, and C-StoreTEC is at the forefront of helping retailers navigate this digital transformation,” said Art Sebastian, CEO of NexChapter and Chairman of the C-StoreTEC Advisory Board. “We’re not just talking about technology; we’re giving retailers a roadmap for implementing solutions that drive efficiency, increase profitability, and improve the customer experience. With our expanded advisory board and committee structure, C-StoreTEC 2025 will be our most impactful event yet.”CSP and NexChapter Strengthen Commitment to Retail Tech LeadershipThe success of C-StoreTEC underscores the industry’s need for a dedicated forum focused solely on technology and innovation.Amanda Buehner, EVP of Retail at Informa, added: “CSP is thrilled to partner with NexChapter and lead the charge in shaping the future of technology for convenience retail. The industry is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to providing retailers with the insights, partnerships, and strategies they need to stay ahead. C-StoreTEC is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the brightest minds in retail and technology, and we’re excited to build on last year’s success to make 2025 even more transformative.”With an enhanced format, deeper discussions, and a focus on technology enablement, C-StoreTEC 2025 is positioned to be a must-attend event for retailers looking to future-proof their businesses, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock new revenue streams through tech-driven innovation.For more information, registration, and event updates, visit https://informaconnect.com/c-storetec/event-info/ Contact:• Retailers: Mike Marino, Sr Director of Retailer Relations – michael.marino@informa.com• CPG and Technology Providers: Jeanie Hornung, VP Convenience Technology Partnerships – jeanie.hornung@informa.comAbout C-StoreTECC-StoreTEC is a premier technology-focused event for the convenience retail industry, bringing together retailers and tech innovators to explore solutions that enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive digital transformation. 