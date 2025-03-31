Carry Expands Tax Savings Platform With Anticipated New Filing Service for Entrepreneurs

Fintech platform Carry launches integrated tax filing service with expert guidance for entrepreneurs, connecting tax savings tools with professional preparation

Our mission at Carry is to help customers grow their net worth by being smart about taxes. We designed our tax filing offering with that in mind.” — Ankur Nagpal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of self-employed professionals and small business owners may overpay on taxes each year simply because they lack access to expert guidance. Carry, the financial technology company focused on helping entrepreneurs and high-earning professionals save money on taxes, announced the launch of its much anticipated Tax Filing offering, Tax Filing on Carry ( carry.com ).After receiving high demand from customers already using Carry's Solo 401k and IRA tools, Carry is launching a tax filing offering that integrates with its Solo 401k and IRA plans, pairing users with U.S.-based tax professionals through its partnership with april The tax filing offering aims to serve various users, including W-2 professionals, business owners, and those with side hustles. It features integration with Carry's existing products like Solo 401k and IRA accounts, sharing relevant tax data to unify the filing process.Users can choose from two offering tiers:$999 per year – Individual return, including self-employment income.$1,999 per year – Individual return plus a separate business return (for a single-member S-Corp or partnership).Users can also add quarterly tax planning calls and bookkeeping services through their partners, turning tax prep into a year-round savings strategy—not just a filing service.For many self-employed professionals, tax season feels like an unavoidable expense. Carry is changing that by making tax saving strategies accessible for more people. For more information, visit carry.com.Carry is a leading technology platform for tax savings, helping self-employed professionals and business owners keep more of what they earn through smarter tax strategies, tax-advantaged accounts, and expert-backed filing. Through its suite of plans and products—including Solo 401k, IRAs, and Tax Filing on Carry—Carry provides the tools and resources needed to reduce tax burdens and help build long-term financial wealth.

