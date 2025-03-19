PIM - Phonecards International Meeting 2025

The world's largest phone card collector's fair

GRUGLIASCO, TORINO, ITALY, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIM – Phonecards International Meeting

Parco Culturale le Serre, Grugliasco, 4-6 aprile 2025

From 4 to 6 April 2025, at the La Nave hall of the Le Serre Cultural Park in via Tiziano Lanza 31 in Grugliasco (TO), the second edition of the “PIM - Phonecards International Meeting” fair will be held with the patronage of the Piedmont Region, the Piedmont Regional Council and the Municipality of Grugliasco.

The PIM fair is the leading global event dedicated to collecting telephone cards, with numerous exhibitors from all over the world, with representatives from South Africa, China, Australia, Israel as well as almost all European states. The large representation of collectors makes this event an ideal place for exchanging collectible material as well as a meeting place for all small and large collectors of telephone cards worldwide.

Collecting is not just a passion, but you can also find telephone cards with a high value such as the famous SIP-branded Tower of Pisa which is close to €5,000, but also many others whose discovery also has economic importance.

The historic annual event, which took place for 25 years in Paris and in 2024 in Milan, is moving permanently to Turin, the cradle of telecommunications in Italy, both as the birthplace of SIP and as the headquarters of Urmet. The decision to move the event to Turin is dictated by the strong link between the city and the entire process that from the beginning of the twentieth century onwards has characterized the development of telephony, making Italy a nation at the forefront in this sector, as well as a pioneer in the invention of the telephone card, which dates back to 1975 by Italian technicians.

In addition to the many passionate collectors, the event is also of interest to the curious who want to relive the nineties and the early 2000s, when calling friends and family from the phone booth was a real ritual. There will also be telephones from the 70s and 90s.

There are also many visitors who take advantage of the presence of experts in the sector to have their collection evaluated or what they have found or inherited from the passion of family members or their youth.

Access to the fair is free for all collectors and visitors and the opening hours to the public are as follows:

- Friday, April 4th from 12 pm to 6:30 pm

- Saturday, April 5th from 10 am to 6:30 pm

- Sunday, April 6th from 10 am to 5 pm.

We invite collectors, the curious and anyone in possession of telephone cards to take advantage of the opportunity to meet numerous experts who can help you evaluate and verify whether you are in possession of a small treasure.

Organizer: Worldwide Phonecards Collectors Club

Contacts: info.pimfair@gmail.com – +393311793728

