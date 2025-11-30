California Black Women’s Health Project Announces Premiere of Documentary 'Said Out Loud: Our Abortion Stories'

Said Out Loud Groundbreaking Documentary Premiere

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Black Women’s Health Project (CABWHP) is proud to announce the premiere of “Said Out Loud: Our Abortion Stories,” a powerful new documentary that captures the raw, honest and intergenerational stories of Black women who have had abortions. The film premieres on December 11th at 7:00 PM at the Miracle Theatre in Inglewood as part of CABWHP’s annual 12 Days of Wellness campaign.

Directed by Donovan Gardener and Maiyah Mayhan, the documentary centers the lived experiences of Black women, stories often erased or politicized in mainstream narratives. Said Out Loud weaves together themes of faith, bodily autonomy, emotional truth and the breaking of intergenerational cycles. The film was recently featured at the Micheaux Film Festival to wide acclaim.

“This film is an act of honoring lived experience, centering Black women’s stories, and reflecting the realities that shape our communities,” said Sonya Young Aadam, CABWHP CEO. “Black women continue to bear the brunt of reproductive restrictions, and their stories deserve to be heard without shame or silence.”

“At a time when reproductive rights are being rolled back nationwide, we felt a responsibility to create a cinematic space where Black women could speak freely,” said Co-Director Maiyah Mayhan.

CABWHP’s Maternal and Reproductive Health (MRH) Initiative leads this project with a vision to destigmatize abortion within the Black community and to protect Black women’s and people’s right to bodily autonomy. “These stories matter,” said Raena Granberry, MRH Director. “And they remind us that reproductive justice is a matter of survival.”

The premiere will include a community conversation and wellness-centered activation aligned with the 12 Days of Wellness campaign.

Event Details:

Date: December 11, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Miracle Theatre, Inglewood

RSVP: http://tinyurl.com/SaidOutLoudMRH

