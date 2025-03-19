Governor Newsom cuts red tape to accelerate Fresno clean energy project

News Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 17, 2025 through March 23, 2025, as Women’s Military History Week. The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below: PROCLAMATION From the Revolutionary War to...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.