Tim Spicer Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel of Field Operations at the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Major Tim Spicer has been promoted to lieutenant colonel of field operations at the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A dedicated law enforcement officer with 25 years of service, Spicer has steadily risen through the ranks, earning a reputation as a strong leader committed to public safety. In his new role, he will help oversee THP’s statewide operations, ensuring the agency continues its mission of protecting Tennessee’s roadways and communities.

"Tim Spicer has dedicated his career to serving and protecting the people of Tennessee, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Tennessee Highway Patrol," said THP Colonel Matt Perry. "His promotion to lieutenant colonel is well-earned, and I have full confidence in his ability to help lead this agency forward. His experience, work ethic, and commitment to our mission make him an outstanding choice for this role."

Spicer, a McMinnville, Tennessee, native, began his career as a road trooper in Grundy County, where he quickly earned recognition for his dedication and professionalism. In 2007, he was promoted to administrative

sergeant in Hamilton County, taking on greater leadership responsibilities. In 2012, he transferred to the Special Investigations Bureau, where he helped establish the Identity Crimes Unit. His commitment to excellence led to his promotion to lieutenant in 2015, where he served as troop commander for Coffee, Franklin, and Grundy counties.

In 2020, Spicer was promoted to captain of the Chattanooga District, overseeing operations and ensuring the safety of the region’s highways. In 2022, he advanced to major, overseeing THP’s Knoxville, Chattanooga, Fall Branch, and Cookeville districts, where he led enforcement efforts, supported troopers in the field, and worked closely with local agencies to improve public safety.

As lieutenant colonel, Spicer will oversee THP’s Field Operations Bureau, which includes all eight THP districts and the four regional dispatch centers. Two other lieutenant colonels, Jimmie Johnson and Michael McAllister, oversee the Administrative Support Bureau and Special Investigations Bureau, respectively.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol remains committed to protecting and serving the people of Tennessee through enforcement, education, and emergency response. Lieutenant Colonel Spicer’s leadership will play a key role in advancing that mission.