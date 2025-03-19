Acorn2Oak Hosts Free Easter Market to Support Local Families

A2O Free Christmas Market 2024

Bringing Hope to Families: Acorn2Oak Hosts Free Easter Market to Support Mississauga Community

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acorn2Oak (A2O), a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families and individuals in need, is excited to announce its upcoming Free Easter Market on April 10, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at 1224 Dundas St E, Unit 25, Mississauga.

The event will provide free household items, food, and everyday essentials to local families in need. This initiative is part of A2O’s ongoing efforts to support the Mississauga community during challenging times.

“We are committed to helping families who are struggling, and our Free Easter Market is an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Denise Hendricks, Operations Manager at A2O. “After our successful Free Christmas Market, which saw an overwhelming turnout, we are thrilled to bring this service to even more families this Easter.”

A2O is seeking local business sponsorships for the event in the form of cash or in-kind donations. These contributions will help ensure that families in Mississauga receive the support they need to celebrate the season with dignity.

The organization is also inviting local media outlets to help raise awareness of the event and the valuable services provided by the A2O community centre.

“Many families are in need, and we hope local businesses and media partners will join us in spreading the word and supporting our cause,” said Denise. “Together, we can create a lasting impact and provide essential resources to families in our community.”

For more information on how to get involved or donate, please visit https://acorn2oak.ca/partnering-leaders/ or contact Denise at dhendricks@acorn2oak.ca.

About Acorn2Oak

Acorn2Oak is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering families and individuals in need. With a focus on food security, wellness, and community engagement, A2O strives to be a beacon of hope and support in Mississauga.

