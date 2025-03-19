Continued Progress Driving Down Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that gun violence in communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative declined during the first two months of the year after reaching its lowest level on record in 2024. Shooting incidents with injury decreased 18 percent in January and February, compared to those two months in 2024, and 18 fewer individuals were harmed by gunfire. The Governor’s Fiscal Year 26 Executive Budget Proposal continues record-level funding to further improve public safety and invests $370 million to support local and state law enforcement initiatives, youth employment programs and community-based organizations that increase opportunity for individuals and families and strengthen neighborhoods.

“Reducing gun violence and implementing programs to make our streets safer is critical to ensuring that all New Yorkers feel safe and are protected from harm,” Governor Hochul said. “The initiatives we've implemented to eliminate gun crimes are working, and we will continue to invest in law enforcement and community based programs until each and every New Yorker is free from gun violence.”

The 18 percent decline reflects 61 shooting incidents with injury reported in January and February 2025, compared to 74 during those two months last year, and the number of shooting victims decreased by 21 percent (68 vs. 86). The 28 police departments participating in GIVE report roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of violent crime reported outside New York City.

The Rochester and Buffalo police departments each reported 10 fewer individuals injured by gun violence, the most significant decreases reported. Shooting incidents with injury, shooting victims and shooting homicide data for each of the 28 GIVE agencies are available on the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website. In addition to the collective decrease in gun violence in GIVE communities, the New York City Police Department reported a 27 percent (111 vs. 151) decrease in shooting incidents through March 16, 2025.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to our law enforcement and community partners is unmatched. She has provided record-level funding for GIVE, our SNUG Street Outreach program, alternatives to incarceration programs and re-entry services, among others, allowing our local partners to address not only the consequences of crime, but its causes. I thank the Governor for her ongoing support and our partners across the State for their tireless efforts to improve public safety and strengthen communities.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue and for providing the necessary resources to reduce gun violence and build safer communities. By working together, addressing the causes, providing education and support services, we are taking action to avert the senseless tragedies that result from gun violence. We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners on this integral mission to keep New York State safe.”

Preliminary index crime reported by police departments and sheriffs’ offices outside of New York City showed an 8 percent decrease from January through September 2024 vs. 2023, the most current data available. There are seven index crime categories that are used to gauge overall crime trends: four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft). Violent crime declined by three percent and property, eight percent. In the five boroughs, data reported by the NYPD showed a 2 percent reduction in 2024 compared to 2023.

To date, State Police have seized 318 guns in 2025. In 2024 and 2023 respectively, State Police seized 1,706 and 1,463 guns.

Governor Hochul's $370 million investment to reduce and prevent gun violence and strengthen communities disproportionately impacted by crime includes, but is not limited to, the following programs and initiatives administered by DCJS:

$50 million through the Law Enforcement Technology grant program, which provides funding so police departments and sheriffs’ offices can purchase new equipment and technology to modernize their operations and more effectively solve and prevent crime.

$36 million for GIVE, which funds the 28 police departments and district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices in 21 counties outside of New York City.

$21 million for the SNUG Street Outreach Program, which operates in 14 communities across the State: Albany, the Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Syracuse, Troy, Utica, Wyandanch and Yonkers. The program uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence.

$18 million in continued support for the State’s unique, nationally recognized Crime Analysis Center Network, and $13 million in new funding to establish the New York State Crime Analysis and Joint Special Operations Command Headquarters, a strategic information, technical assistance and training hub for 11 Centers in the State’s network, and enhance existing partnerships and expand information sharing with the New York State Intelligence Center operated by the State Police, the locally run Nassau County Lead Development Center, and the State’s Joint Security Operations Center, which focuses on protecting the State from cyber threats.

$20 million for Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower) in 10 communities to support mentoring, mental health services, restorative practices, trust building, employment and education support and youth development activities, among other programs and services that address trauma resulting from long-term exposure to violence, build resilience and strengthen youth, families and neighborhoods.

The New York State Police, the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and the State Office of Victim Services also will receive funding through that $370 million allocation.

In the Fiscal Year 26 Executive Budget Proposal, Governor Hochul allocated an additional $35 million for the next round of the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grants to increase safety and security of organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission; nearly $41 million to improve the public safety response to intimate partner violence and improve services for victims and survivors; and doubling funding for rape crisis centers to $12.8 million.