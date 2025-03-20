Diabetes Foundation Marks 35 Years with ‘Access for All,’ Seeking Support to Raise $350K for Critical Statewide Care

Diabetes Foundation - Celebrating 35 Years of ‘Access for All’

Funding will support the expansion of A1C screenings, educational programs, and essential resources to enhance diabetes self-management and care across NJ.

A small contribution can make a huge difference. A donation of $35 can provide critical diabetes supplies to someone who might otherwise go without needed care.” — Joe DiGeso, Diabetes Foundation Board President

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Diabetes Foundation proudly announces its 35th Anniversary Grassroots Program, "Access for All: 35 Years of Free, Statewide Diabetes Care," a bold initiative to expand access to vital diabetes education, screening, and advocacy across New Jersey. The Foundation aims to raise $350,000 to expand access to care by supporting the growth of its community A1C screening and education programs, as well as initiatives that equip New Jersey residents and health professionals with essential tools for self-management and patient care. They are also encouraging undiagnosed New Jerseyans to take the Foundation’s 60-Second Type 2 Diabetes Online Screening Test to understand their risk and take action as needed.For over three decades, the Diabetes Foundation has provided free diabetes resources, screenings, and education to underserved communities. With 10.2%—or 1 in 10—adults in New Jersey, totaling more than 700,000 people, living with diabetes¹—and rates exceeding 20% in critical cities such as Paterson, Camden City, and Atlantic City²—the need for action is urgent. Additionally, non-Hispanic Black adults (12.1%) and Hispanic adults (11.7%) are impacted the most, highlighting significant health disparities.³ Obesity rates surpass 46% in Salem, Atlantic City, and Trenton⁴, making diabetes “the epidemic behind the pandemic.”"Diabetes remains one of the most overlooked public health crises in New Jersey, with 34% of adults— a staggering 2,395,000 people⁵— projected to have prediabetes. What is even scarier is that 80% don’t even know they have it,⁶ " said Ginine Cilenti, Executive Director at the Diabetes Foundation. "Our mission is to ensure that everyone—regardless of income, background, or zip code—has access to the screenings, education, and care they need to prevent and manage this disease."There’s more—our youth is being impacted. In February 2023, Diabetes Care Magazine reported that the number of youths with Type 1 diabetes is projected to increase by 3%, while cases of Type 2 diabetes will rise by 69% by the year 2060.⁷ Cilenti expanded, “The rising rates of diabetes among children are a serious concern, and we are leading the charge with a critical educational program for NJ’s schools that engages nurses and teachers.”Community Call to Action: Donate $35 for 35 Years To mark its 35th anniversary, the Diabetes Foundation is asking New Jersey residents who have been personally impacted by diabetes—or know someone who has—to contribute $35 in honor of this milestone. Each $35 donation provides a glucometer and a test strip for a person in need."A small contribution can make a huge difference. A donation of $35 can provide critical diabetes supplies to someone who might otherwise go without needed care," added Joe DiGeso, Diabetes Foundation Board President. "Together, we can ensure access to care for all New Jerseyans, no matter their circumstances."Corporate Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe Diabetes Foundation is also seeking corporate sponsors to help fund community-based outreach efforts and expand diabetes care statewide. By partnering with the Foundation, businesses will make a measurable impact on public health while demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, with recognition and engagement options for brands looking to support a healthier New Jersey.Funding will support five key pillars of community outreach:1. Pop-Up Screenings & Education Booths – Bringing free diabetes screenings and educational resources to communities statewide.2. School Educational Component – Implementing diabetes awareness and prevention education programs for nurses and teachers.3. Youth Engagement – Encouraging high school students to become advocates, actively participating in fundraising, education, and support efforts. By getting involved, students can make a real impact in their communities while raising awareness about diabetes prevention and care.4. Direct-to-Consumer Engagement & Education – Expanding outreach through social media and digital platforms to meet individuals where they are, providing them with valuable educational tools.5. Legislative & Advocacy Efforts – Working to drive policy changes and expand access to affordable diabetes care.How to SupportNew Jersey residents, businesses, and community leaders are encouraged to make a difference today with three easy actions via www.diabetesfoundationinc.org • Take the 60-Second online Type 2 Diabetes Screening test to understand your risk.• Donate $35 or more to provide essential diabetes supplies for those in need.• Become a corporate sponsor to support life-changing programs and advocacy efforts.To donate, sponsor, or learn more, visit www.diabetesfoundationinc.org or contact Ginine Cilenti, gcilenti@diabetesfoundationinc.org.Sources:#####About the Diabetes FoundationThe Diabetes Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to providing free programs, education, and resources to individuals living with or at risk for diabetes across New Jersey. For 35 years, the Foundation has helped thousands of people access the care and support needed to manage and prevent diabetes. Through statewide awareness, prevention, and management initiatives, we offer barrier-free services, including the only known Diabetes Navigation Program, accredited education, and immediate, no-cost support—no insurance required and no wait times. Our mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of financial or healthcare barriers, has the tools and guidance to lead a healthier life and prevent complications. For more information, visit the Diabetes Foundation website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.