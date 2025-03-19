Michelle Barone RED Podcast Welcomes Teresa Giudice for a Two-Part Exclusive Interview

From Left to Right (Jamie Thivierge, Teresa Giudice, Michelle Barone, Ashleigh McPherson)

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice sits down with Michelle Barone and Ashleigh McPherson for a two-part exclusive on Michelle Barone RED airing March 18 & 25.

Having Teresa Giudice on RED was powerful and inspiring. It's a side of Teresa that fans haven't seen before. Her story is a reminder that strength comes from embracing your journey.” — Michelle Barone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Barone RED is thrilled to announce an engaging interview with Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey and E!’s House of Villains, on the Michelle Barone RED podcast. This two-part exclusive interview, hosted by Michelle Barone and her niece and co-host, Ashleigh McPherson, promises to provide listeners with an intimate look into Teresa’s journey through fame, personal challenges, and new beginnings.Deep Dive into Teresa’s JourneyIn this revealing interview, Teresa Giudice shares her experiences from her time in jail to her publicized divorce, and the significant impact reality TV has had on her family life. Teresa discusses the emotional support she received from her parents and reflects on her growth and resilience through the challenges she has faced. Additionally, she opens up about her new ventures, including a lip line and her own podcast, which mark her latest steps in rebuilding and taking control of her narrative. Teresa also discusses her relationship with Louie, and her views on empowering women, offering an inspiring message to listeners. The interview touches on the important role of mental health awareness, a cause close to Teresa’s heart.When to WatchThe first part of the exclusive interview will be released on Tuesday, March 18, on Michelle Barone RED which you can find on all major podcast platforms. The second episode will follow on Tuesday, March 25. Fans of Teresa and listeners looking for compelling discussions on personal resilience, mental health, and empowerment will find this episode particularly insightful.Season Partner Highlight: Mental Health America of Dutchess CountyMental Health America of Dutchess County, a season partner of Michelle Barone RED, is prominently featured in the interview. This collaboration underscores the podcast's commitment to addressing mental health issues and supporting community resources that make a difference. The partnership aims to bring attention to the vital services they provide and the importance of mental health advocacy.About Michelle Barone REDMichelle Barone RED is a podcast that offers a fresh take on influencer and celebrity interviews by uniting the perspectives of Michelle Barone, a glamorous 40-year-old socialite aunt and Ashleigh McPherson, her 22-year-old influencer niece. Best friends at heart, they dive into the real stories behind viral moments, blending generational wisdom with modern relatability. Through humor, heartfelt conversations, and unfiltered insights, they invite influencers, content creators, and celebrities to share their authentic journeys, exploring the human side of fame, social media, and life in the spotlight.This episode with Teresa Giudice kicks off RED’s new mini series, In the RED with Emotional Beauty. Jamie Thiveriage joins Michelle and Ashleigh as they explore the heartfelt and sometimes challenging emotional journeys of your favorite celebrities in this series that is dedicated to shedding light on the importance of emotional health.For more information on the episode and RED, please visit https://michellebaroneonline.com/red/ or follow @MichelleBaroneRED on social media.

Life Beyond the Real Housewives with Teresa Giudice on Michelle Barone RED

