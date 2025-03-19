Global Trends and Ukrainian Experience: Alona Lebedieva at the International Women's Forum

International Women's Forum Online report by Alona Lebedieva Other reports

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 17–19, 2025, the International Women's Forum took place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, under the theme "Overcoming Barriers, Shaping the Future of Women." Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multi-sectoral industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group, delivered an online speech at the forum, sharing her experience and vision regarding overcoming barriers for women in business and society.In her speech, Alona Lebedieva highlighted several key aspects. She noted that despite the declaration of equality, women in Ukraine often face stereotypes that limit their professional growth. One such barrier is the "glass ceiling"—an invisible restriction preventing women from reaching leadership positions. However, in Ukrainian society, this phenomenon often takes on an even harsher form: there is a prevailing notion that a woman can achieve success only with the support of a man—be it a husband, father, or partner.She paid special attention to the role of war as a catalyst for change. War has brought enormous challenges but has also opened new opportunities for women to take on leadership roles in business, industry, and public administration. This has become a powerful step toward breaking stereotypes and, at the same time, a chance for the country’s economic reboot.Speaking about specific examples, Lebedieva shared stories of successful Ukrainian women who have achieved significant results in their fields. She mentioned the founder of a venture capital fund investing in startups in Ukraine and abroad, a woman who started her career in sales and became the head of an international financial company, and a Ukrainian athlete who was the first woman from the country to compete in international strength competitions alongside men, proving that strength is not just a physical trait but also an internal character.Lebedieva also emphasized that Ukrainian women are changing the system rather than simply trying to fit into it. She noted that currently, 27% of the personnel in the National Police of Ukraine are women, with more than 16% holding leadership positions. In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over 70,000 women serve, more than 5,000 of whom are on the front lines. At the same time, in business, 17% of companies are gradually increasing the share of women in leadership roles, although in most cases, their presence at the CEO level has not yet exceeded 30%.Another significant point in her speech was the announcement of a project aimed at retraining women in technical and engineering specialties with the participation of European partners. This initiative is designed not only to create additional career opportunities but also to change the very paradigm of women's roles in industry, energy, and logistics.The International Women's Forum is being held for the third time, annually bringing together dozens of experts who conduct master classes and seminars on topics such as business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, health, and work-life balance. It serves as a platform for exchanging experiences, establishing new contacts, and promoting ideas of gender equality.The forum not only highlights the challenges women face but also offers real ways to overcome them. Alona Lebedieva's speech became an important part of this discussion, as her personal journey is an example of how one can overcome obstacles and shape a future where women have equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

