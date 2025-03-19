Entro Security Partners with AWS to Strengthen NHI and Secrets Security

Entro Security is now available in AWS Marketplace

Entro Security, a pioneer and global leader in non-human identity (NHI) and secrets security, announced that its platform is now available on AWS Marketplace.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entro Security, a pioneer and global leader in non-human identity (NHI) and secrets security, today announced that its platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. This listing makes it easier for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to discover, purchase, and deploy Entro’s platform directly within their AWS accounts. By leveraging AWS Marketplace’s streamlined procurement and deployment, organizations can seamlessly integrate Entro to protect their machine identities and secrets at scale.

In addition to launching on AWS Marketplace, Entro Security’s platform is also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This multi-cloud availability across AWS and Azure underscores Entro’s commitment to providing flexible deployment options and consistent security coverage for customers in any cloud environment.

Key Benefits of Entro’s AWS Marketplace Offering

Organizations using AWS can gain several advantages from Entro’s presence on AWS Marketplace:

• Simplified Procurement & Deployment: AWS customers can subscribe to Entro Security through their existing AWS accounts with integrated billing and governance, eliminating the need for separate procurement contracts. This streamlined process allows teams to deploy Entro’s platform in just a few clicks and start securing their NHIs faster.

• Comprehensive NHI & Secrets Management: Entro Security provides end-to-end management of NHIs and secrets. The platform automatically governs the lifecycle of machine credentials – such as API keys, tokens, certificates, and service account passwords – from creation to rotation. This approach helps prevent unauthorized access and mitigates the risk of secrets-related breaches.

• Seamless Integration: Entro integrates with an organization’s existing infrastructure and tools, including cloud services, code repos, secret vaults, CI/CD pipelines and collaboration apps. Operating natively within AWS environments, it allows security teams to enforce robust NHI and secret controls without disrupting development workflows or requiring complex new configurations.

• Proactive Threat Detection: Entro’s proprietary Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR™) engine detects anomalies and risky behaviors associated with NHIs and provides real-time alerts and remediation plans, enabling organizations to respond quickly to NHI threats before they escalate.

• Multi-Cloud Flexibility: Enterprises with a multi-cloud strategy can uniformly deploy and manage NHI and secret security across cloud platforms. This ensures consistent protection and governance of secrets whether workloads run on AWS, Azure, or both.

“Our mission at Entro is to help enterprises gain full control and visibility over their non-human identities and secrets,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO and Co-founder of Entro Security. “We are excited to extend our reach by launching on AWS Marketplace. This partnership makes it simpler for AWS customers to adopt our platform and furthers our goal of enabling secure, frictionless management of machine identities across any cloud environment.”

The Entro Security platform on AWS Marketplace is available immediately for AWS customers to purchase and deploy through their AWS accounts. For more details, visit the AWS Marketplace listing or Entro’s website.



About Entro Security

A pioneer and leader in the non-human identity space, Entro Security provides an NHIs and Secrets Security platform designed for security teams. Entro secures and manages the lifecycle of NHIs and secrets, enabling organizations to securely utilize NHIs from inception to rotation.

The platform integrates seamlessly within an organization's existing vaults, secret creation and exposure locations and offers unique Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR) capabilities. Entro has received numerous industry recognitions including, Gartner Cool Vendor, Venafi’s Most Promising Machine Identity Startup, and 2023 Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, visit entro.security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.