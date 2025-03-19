Consumer interest in luxury, fresh, and designer bottle perfumes grows in Qatar, with online sales and AI-driven fragrance recommendations on the rise.

DOHA, QATAR, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The arrival of spring in Qatar traditionally brings a shift in consumer fragrance preferences. During this time of year, demand increases for light, fresh scents, while luxurious oriental compositions remain popular. According to Big Lab Digital Agency, an analysis of search trends and online sales data shows that Gucci, Dior, Chanel, and Calvin Klein perfume are among the most sought-after brands in spring 2025. Shoppers are particularly drawn to floral and citrus-based fragrances that evoke freshness and are well-suited for Qatar’s warm climate.Alongside these seasonal trends, demand for sophisticated oriental fragrances that highlight status and individuality remains strong. Brands such as Guerlain, Yves Saint Laurent, and D&G perfume continue to hold leading positions in fragrance sales.The Role of Bottle Design: Luxury in the DetailsOne of the standout trends this season is the increasing consumer focus on perfume bottle design. The growing popularity of Jean Paul Gaultier perfume indicates that shoppers in Qatar are placing greater value on visually striking and collectible bottles."We are seeing increased demand for fragrances with unique, artistic bottle designs. In Qatar, perfume is not just about scent but also about aesthetics. Consumers are drawn to perfumes that make a statement visually, and brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Tom Ford, and Carolina Herrera consistently lead in this segment," says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.This trend is evident in both men’s and women’s fragrances. Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic torso-shaped bottles remain a standout choice among male consumers. Meanwhile, women in Qatar are gravitating toward elegant and creative designs such as Carolina Herrera’s stiletto-shaped bottle and Givenchy’s sculptural female silhouette, often selecting them as part of a personal collection or as a thoughtful gift.Minimalism and Versatility: The Growing Trend of Everyday PerfumesIn addition to premium designer fragrances, Big Lab Digital Agency analysts have observed an increasing demand for minimalist and versatile scents. Shoppers are choosing multi-occasion fragrances that transition seamlessly from work to casual outings and evening events. Brands leading this segment include Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste."Everyday fragrances remain a staple in Qatar’s perfume market. Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss continue to be consumer favorites, offering fresh yet long-lasting compositions. In a warm climate, buyers seek perfumes that remain light yet maintain their intensity throughout the day," notes Nemtcev.This trend is particularly noticeable in men’s fragrances, where Calvin Klein and Lacoste’s fresh woody and citrus-based notes have become the top choice among Qatar’s consumers.The Growth of Online Perfume Sales in Qatar: Digital Tools for Fragrance SelectionThe rise of digital commerce is reshaping Qatar’s perfume market, as more consumers opt for online shopping over in-store purchases, preferring the convenience of digital platforms."We are seeing steady growth in online perfume sales. Consumers appreciate the expanded selection available online, including limited-edition and exclusive fragrances that may not always be available in physical stores," explains Nemtcev.Leading online retailers are incorporating AI-driven solutions to analyze user preferences and provide personalized fragrance recommendations."Technology is allowing brands to offer a more tailored shopping experience. AI-powered analytics in fragrance selection help consumers find the perfect scent faster while also boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction for online platforms," adds Nemtcev.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a leading digital marketing firm based in Dubai, specializing in SEO and performance marketing. The company collaborates with major brands, e-commerce platforms, and marketplaces, helping them scale their businesses through data-driven strategies, AI analytics, and cutting-edge digital solutions.

