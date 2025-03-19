Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Expected to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2031 | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Mode, by Vehicle Type, by Components : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global exhaust heat recovery system market generated $16.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17395 The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.An exhaust heat recovery system is a technology that utilizes dissipated energy/heat to provide power to the engine and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhaust gases. Dissipated energy improves overall performance and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions of the vehicle. An exhaust heat recovery system uses various components such as turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation system, which have greater penetration in diesel & gasoline powered vehicles.The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market are increase in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the exhaust heat recovery system market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global exhaust heat recovery system market based on technology, mode, vehicle type, components, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on technology, the conventional technology segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the future technology segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle type, the truck segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the buses segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒐𝒏, 𝑫𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐, 𝑴𝒂𝒉𝒍𝒆, 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒑𝒉𝒊 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝑪𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝑫𝒊𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒍 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕 𝑴𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 (𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒊) 𝑪𝒐., 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒈𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒓, 𝑬𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒓, 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒍𝒆𝒓, 𝑨𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒄, 𝑻𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒄, 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍, 𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑶, 𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒊, 𝑰𝑯𝑰 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑴𝑰𝑻𝑺𝑼𝑩𝑰𝑺𝑯𝑰 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑽𝒀 𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑼𝑺𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑬𝑺In terms of components, the EGR component segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. However, the turbocharger component segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the thermoelectric generator component segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the future technology segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By mode, the thermoelectric generator segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketBy vehicle type, the Buses segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketBy component, the thermoelectric generator component segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

