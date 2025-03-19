IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 50.78 Billion Witnessing 12.1% CAGR by 2034

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market

The growing electric vehicle (EV) industry is driving the demand for IGBTs and super junction MOSFETs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐆𝐁𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐓 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 16.31 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 50.78 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 12.1% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝, 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:IGBTs and MOSFETs are high-voltage switching devices usually utilized in high-power electronic instruments such as converters, inverters, and power supplies. MOSFETs operate by differing the width of a channel amidst the source and drain nodes along with charge carriers flow. The voltage that is administered across the gate regulates the size of the channel, which decides the current flow into the drain. IGBTs are current regulators generating a magnetic field instead of an electric field and a few carrier-dominant currents. There is a growing demand for elevated presentation power compound semiconductors that reinforce speedy switching speeds, decreased heat generation, and enhanced productive system productivity with speedy acquisition of EVs is pushing the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥: There is a growing demand for accurate power regulation, decreased switching losses, and improved energy efficiency in industrial improvements as industries move towards an escalated degree of automation. IGBT and SJ-MOSFETs ease accelerated switching and dependable power transformation, maximizing the presentation of variable frequency drives (VFDs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and industrial robots. Further, the growing acquisition of smart factories and industry 4.0 technologies has escalated the requirement for progressive power semiconductors that sanction smooth connectivity, predictive sustenance, and productive energy usage in manufacturing ambiance, thus propelling the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market forward.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Data centers need excessively productive power management solutions to manage growing workloads while lessening energy intake with the development of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC). For instance, a December 2024 report from the Department of Energy (DOE) signified that data centers used up approximately 4.4% of US electricity in 2023, with the prediction of 6.7% to 12% by 2028. Also, electric usage by data centers surged to 176 TWh in 2023, with an expected escalation of 325 to 580 TWh by 2028.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐆𝐁𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.
• Diodes Incorporated
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Littelfuse
• MACMIC
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• NXP Semiconductors.
• ROHM Co., Ltd.
• Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
• Semikron Danfoss
• StarPower Europe AG
• STMicroelectronics
• TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION
• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The IGBT and super junction MOSFET market segmentation is based on type, application, and region.

By type, the IGBT segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its extensive acquisition of elevated power acquisitions such as industrial automation, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles. IGBTs provide better productivity in managing high voltage and high current functions, rendering them a favored option for power transformation and motor regulatory applications.By application, the electric vehicle segment is expected to witness the fastest growth driven by global transformation towards green conveyance. IGBTs and SJ-MOSFETs play an important part in EV power trains, sanctioning productive energy transformation and motor regulation while lessening power losses.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Asia Pacific led the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market in 2024 due to robust industrialization, speedy urbanization, and a strong electronics manufacturing habitat. The existence of spearheading semiconductor manufacturers, together with growing funding in green energy projects and electric vehicle generation, has notably assisted in the regional market expansion. For instance, a 2024 report by IEA signified that approximately 14 million contemporary electric cars were recorded globally in 2023, escalating the aggregate on roads to 40 million.North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to growing funding in electric movability, green energy amalgamation, and data center augmentation. The region's robust concentration on technological progressions and extensive acquisition of energy-efficient power electronics in industrial and commercial applications is driving the market growth.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What is the growth rate of the 𝐈𝐆𝐁𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐓 market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Which segment, by type, dominated the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market in 2024?
The IGBT segment dominated the market expansion in 2024.

What is IGBT and super junction MOSFET?
IGBTs and MOSFETs are high voltage switching devices usually utilized in high power electronic instruments such as converters, inverters and power supplies.

How is the market segmented?
The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. 