Saudi flight compensation scheme delivers first payouts to passengers

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Saudi Passenger Rights Protection Regulations, which came into force in late 2023, have delivered the first payouts to affected travelers, claims management company Skycop confirms. Although slightly distinct from the EU261 framework, Saudi Arabia's new scheme enhances traveler protections and comfort, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a premier destination for both tourism and business.

According to Saudi regulations published by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), passengers arriving in, departing from or traveling within the country are now entitled to a wide range of compensation for disruptions.

A delay of 3 to 6 hours may entitle passengers to compensation of 60 Euros, while a disruption lasting longer than 6 hours may result in a payment of 180 Euros. Canceled flights will result in a full ticket price refund, as well as compensation of 50-150% of the ticket price, depending on how early passengers were informed before the flight.

Compensation equal to 200% of the ticket price is available in cases such as passenger class downgrades and refusal to board. Passengers can also expect around 120 Euros if no alternative wheelchair is provided for individuals with disabilities.

Moreover, according to the new Saudi rules, generous compensation is now offered for lost, damaged or delayed luggage, while refreshments and drinks must be provided from the second hour of delay. Unannounced aircraft stops can now also result in compensation of 120 Euros for passengers. The Saudi scheme calculates compensation in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a basket of key international currencies.

Skycop’s attorney Nerijus Zaleckas says that the company has recently successfully handled the first claims under the Saudi scheme, confirming that it is already functioning in practice and that airlines are fully aware of it. Since the scheme covers both arriving and departing flights, some scenarios involving travel between Saudi Arabia and Europe are now effectively covered by both the EU261 framework and the Saudi regulation, allowing passengers to choose the best option.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has effectively joined a group of regions with strong, clear and generous passenger compensation mechanisms, including much of Europe, Canada, Brazil and Türkiye. The mechanism, now fully operational, reinforces its ambition to become a premier travel and business destination. Beyond cash payouts and passenger care, EU261 and its counterparts make future travel smoother by creating a strong incentive for airlines to maintain quality and on-time service," Zaleckas comments.

The Saudi mechanism, like the EU261 regulation, entitles passengers to compensation only for disruptions within the airline's control, typically due to operational issues such as scheduling, aircraft rotations, crew shortages or maintenance. Although disruptions caused by force majeure events, such as severe weather or strikes, do occur, Skycop.com believes that more than half of delays are actually due to circumstances within the airline's control.

As with the EU261 scheme, affected passengers can seek compensation either directly through the airline's website or via claims management companies such as Skycop. The latter operates on a success fee model, with no charges if the claim is unsuccessful.

