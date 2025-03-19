Qylis and eSentire Announce Strategic Partnership to launch Qylis S365 in India

AI-driven threats surging, businesses need more than alerts—they need real-time, AI-powered defence. Qylis S365 ensures 15x faster threat containment, at 40% lower cost, while maintaining compliance.” — Sivaram Gutta, MD & Co-founder, Qylis.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qylis , a leading innovator in Data, AI & Cybersecurity, has partnered with eSentire , the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), to introduce Qylis S365, a locally hosted and governed cybersecurity solution powered by eSentire’s Atlas XDR platform. Designed to strengthen India’s cyber resilience, Qylis S365 ensures compliance with data sovereignty laws and aligns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) & the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Cyber Resilience Framework. This initiative aims to protect Indian industries and government entities against evolving cyber threats, delivering best-in-class threat detection, response and compliance capabilities.Qylis S365, powered by eSentire Atlas XDR, will empower organizations to detect, prevent and mitigate cyber threats in real-time, all while maintaining full data governance within India.Qylis S365: Enterprise-Grade Cyber ResiliencePowered by eSentire’s Agentic AI and Atlas XDR platform, Qylis S365 offers unmatched threat detection, rapid incident response, and regulatory compliance, ensuring enterprises neutralize threats before they escalate.Key Benefits:• Real-Time Threat Response – AI-driven investigations with 3M+ active threat responses daily.• Seamless Integration – Supports 300+ security tools, eliminating 80% of manual workload.• Regulatory Compliance – 100% alignment with SEBI’s Cybersecurity Framework.• Data Sovereignty Assurance – Fully India-based cloud-native platform, compliant with local regulations.Experience Qylis S365 firsthand— request your free assessment and demo For more details, write to us at enquiries@qylis.com.Executive Insights:Sivaram Gutta, MD & Co-founder, Qylis: "I’m thrilled to announce Qylis’ Exclusive Strategic Alliance with eSentire, the global Authority in MDR. With AI-driven threats surging, businesses need more than alerts—they need real-time, AI-powered defence. Qylis S365 ensures 15x faster threat containment, at 40% lower cost, while maintaining compliance."Kishore Uppalapati, CEO & Co-founder, Qylis: “Our exclusive partnership with eSentire reinforces Qylis’ commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions to businesses of all sizes. With Qylis S365, powered by eSentire Atlas XDR, we are offering our customers a cutting-edge, AI-powered defence mechanism that ensures continuous protection against cyberthreats.”Dustin Hillard, CTO, eSentire: “Qylis’ commitment to excellence and customer success makes them the ideal partner to build this exclusive relationship within India. eSentire’s Agentic AI capabilities deliver Qylis customers security outcomes, powered by decades of eSentire security expertise. This strategic partnership not only meets regional and industry-specific compliance mandates, but ensures Indian enterprises are able to build cyber resilience and prevent their businesses from ever being disrupted.”Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire: “At eSentire we talk about taking customer security outcomes to the next level. This partnership with Qylis is all about taking our Atlas XDR platform and our business to the next level, with the introduction of the Atlas Nexus Network. As the leader in SaaS SecOps we are expanding how we empower service providers and system integrators, by leveraging our intellectual property, unique threat intelligence and expertise in agentic investigations to scale cybersecurity protection for organisations globally.”About QylisQylis is a pioneer in Data, AI & Cybersecurity, developing cutting-edge solutions to fortify enterprises against evolving threats. As an incubation partner of Nvidia, Microsoft, & CCoE Hyderabad, DSCI, Qylis leverages AI and automation to deliver proactive cyber defense and compliance-driven security solutions. Learn more at www.qylis.com About eSentireeSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protecting the critical data and operations of organizations worldwide with 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response. As the industry pioneer in MDR, eSentire continues to redefine cybersecurity operations through its cloud-native Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform and its innovative Atlas Nexus Network. The Atlas Nexus Network is revolutionizing the cybersecurity channel ecosystem by enabling Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and System Integrators to license their own instance of eSentire’s powerful Atlas XDR platform. For more information, visit www.eSentire.com and follow @eSentire.

