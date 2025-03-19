Digital Shipyard Market Set to Sail Towards $7.7 Billion by 2032: Key Trends Driving the Transformation

The concept of digital shipyard is typically attributed to the upgradation of shipyards with the adoption of Industry 4.0 capabilities.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The concept of digital shipyard is typically attributed to the upgradation of shipyards with the adoption of Industry 4.0 capabilities, such as “Cyber-Physical Systems" (CPS) and Internet of Things (IoT) to evolve shipyards for the modern era. By combining the Internet of Things (IoT) with cyber-physical systems (CPS), shipbuilders can produce virtual models in a fraction of the time. These are used to test, modify, and improve designs before physical production commences.Thus, many major shipbuilders in the commercial and defense sectors are adopting a combination of Industry 4.0 technologies to create a digital shipyard for the future. For instance, in December 2020, Pemamek OY received a contract from Babcock International Group, which is a developer of aerospace and defense solutions, to supply PEMA welding and production lines for its shipbuilding site at Rosyth, Scotland. This allowed Babcock to raise the level of automation at its plant and also increased its welding and handling capabilities, which improved the manufacturing quality of ship structures.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09171 According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Shipyard Market," The digital shipyard market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.In addition, the digital shipyard market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments by shipyard enterprises and noteworthy increase in industrialization and globalization. Governments and international regulatory authorities across the globe are implementing regulations to lower the emission of carbon, SOx, and NOx in the shipping industry. Furthermore, companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, product launches, and agreements to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in September 2021, Kranendonk Production Systems BV signed an agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. to deliver thin plate flat assembly line section that automated the welding process for large cruise ships. This led to automatic seamless welding operations along with high welding quality and efficient welding process.The leading players operating in the digital shipyard market are Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc., Aras, AVEVA Group Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group, Dassault Systems, Hexagon AB, iBASEt, Inmarsat Global Limited, Kranendonk Production Systems BV, Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd., Pemamek OY, PROSTEP AG, SAP SE, Siemens, and Wartsila.𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑫𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒚𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚In 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, SSI launched SSI 2024 R 1.1. The software has new user interface to help the shipbuilders and designers to solve and view complex models. The launch help the company to extend its product portfolio.In 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Wartsila revealed its virtual and augmented simulation solutions for scalable and realistic training experience using the latest Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The solution creates real-life immersive environments to make a simulation of the operations performed on board any ship, and the lifelike scenarios improve learning retention, job performance, and team collaboration.In 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Siemens partnered with Birdon Group. The partnership allows Birdon Group to use the Siemens software application for the shipbuilding.In 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, PROSTEP, in collaboration with the Lürssen shipyard company and the Machine Tool Laboratory (WZL) at RWTH University in Aachen, has created a new planning approach based on a digital twin with the goal of offering greater support to shipyards. The initiative, which was supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action (BMWK),In 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, Navantia and Pemamek signed an agreement. According to the agreement Pemamek is expected to offer shipbuilding automation technology to Navantia. The agreement will help the company to attract more customers.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09171 Increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns globally to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market . However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rising implementation of robot technology in the shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
By type, the commercial shipyards segment dominated the global digital shipyard market in 2021, in terms of growth rate.
On the basis of technology, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
By capacity, the large shipyards segment is the highest contributor to the digital shipyard market in terms of growth rate.
By digitization level, the fully-digital shipyard segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
By region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period. 