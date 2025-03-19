Promoting Organized, Healthy and Safe Urban Areas Featured in the New Edition of “Página do Governo”

Wed. 19 of March of 2025, 16:54h

On the morning of March 19th, 2025, another recording of the “Government Page” program took place, in which the Secretary of State for Toponymy and Urban Organization Affairs, Germano Santa Brites Dias, was the guest. The programme, soon to be broadcast on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and on social media, covered important topics related to sustainable urban growth, the challenges of disorderly urbanization and urban redevelopment measures in Timor-Leste.

During the interview, the Secretary of State shared the main results of his work since the IX Constitutional Government took office, highlighting the continued commitment to urban redevelopment, with particular attention to Dili, and the strengthening of urban management in other regions of the country. The Secretary of State stressed that, despite the progress made, challenges remain, especially with regard to the disorderly growth of urban areas and the need to promote more sustainable development.

The program also detailed the initiatives being taken to mitigate the risks of flooding, which are common in the country's urban areas, especially in areas susceptible to natural disasters. In response to questions about urban mobility, the Secretary of State addressed the actions underway to improve the road infrastructure and traffic flow in Dili, pointing to the construction of new roads and the redevelopment of public space as ways to reduce congestion and improve the living conditions of the population.

A significant part of the conversation focused on strategies to raise public awareness, including initiatives to warn about the importance of vacating risk areas, particularly in the most vulnerable zones.

The Secretary of State also discussed urban redevelopment policies implemented outside of Dili, highlighting the specificities and challenges faced in municipalities further away from the capital. In this context, close collaboration between the Secretary of State, municipal authorities and other ministerial lines was mentioned, to ensure the effective implementation of public policies throughout the national territory.

At the conclusion of the program, the Secretary of State outlined a vision for the future of national cities, emphasizing the commitment to organized, functional and resilient urban development that benefits future generations.

The “Government Page” continues to be a platform for transparent dialogue, allowing the population to follow the government's actions and progress in various areas, with an emphasis on urban organization and sustainable development.

This talk show, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, with Nélia Chaves as presenter and Ika Moniz as executive producer, has the technical support of the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the member of government interviewed. The next edition, with the participation of the Minister of State Administration, will be broadcast on March 21st, 2025.

The government invites all citizens to watch the program and actively participate in this space of transparency and accountability.