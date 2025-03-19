VERSITRON Introduces Advanced 10 Gigabit Media Converter for Seamless Copper to Fiber Connectivity

10 Gigabit Media Converter

VERSITRON launches the 10G Media Converter (M7280) for seamless copper-to-fiber conversion, delivering high speed, energy efficiency, and robust security.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet the growing demand for high-speed and scalable networking solutions, VERSITRON, a pioneer in fiber optic technology, introduces the 10 Gigabit Media Converter . Engineered for modern network infrastructures, this advanced media converter delivers exceptional speed, energy efficiency, and robust security, ensuring seamless copper to fiber communication.Cutting-Edge Features for Optimized PerformanceVERSITRON’s 10 Gigabit Media Converter is equipped with advanced features to ensure seamless network expansion with unmatched reliability, flexibility, and efficiency:- Versatile Connectivity: Features a 10/100/1G/10G copper port and 10G SFP+ slot, enabling seamless copper-to-fiber integration.- High-Speed Performance: Supports full wire-speed conversion, auto MDI/MDI-X, and auto-negotiation for optimal network efficiency.- Advanced Data Handling: Supports jumbo packets (up to 9K bytes) and high-efficiency SRAM buffering for smooth data flow.- Enhanced Reliability: Equipped with a built-in Watchdog timer for automatic fault recovery and minimal downtime.- SFP Technology Compatible: Supports hot-pluggable SFP+ modules, offering flexibility for various networking needs.- Multiple Mounting Options: Desktop, Wall-Mount, MCC-14R Chassis, DIN-Rail (optional)- Wide Operating Temperature Range: -20°C to 70°C, ensuring reliable performance in extreme environments.- Energy Efficient: Consume less than 4.1W of power.- IEEE Standards Compliance: Supports IEEE 802.3ab, 802.3ae, 802.3an, 802.3u, 802.3x standards.- Robust Protection: Provides ESD, Surge, and Free Fall protection ensure superior durability in challenging environments.- Certifications: CE, FCC, and RoHS certified, ensuring compliance with global safety and quality standards.Ideal for Mission-Critical ApplicationsWith its robust performance and seamless integration, VERSITRON’s 10G Media Converter is perfect for mission-critical applications in:- Government Networks- Data Centers- Corporate Offices- Surveillance Systems- Educational Institutions- Healthcare Facilities- Retail Networks- Transportation Hubs- Financial Institutions“At VERSITRON, we understand the growing demands of modern networks and continuously enhance our fiber to copper media converters,” said RW Tull, President of VERSITRON. “Our 10-gigabit media converter seamlessly converts 10/100/1G/10G Ethernet to 10G-FX fiber, ensuring fast, reliable connectivity for mission-critical applications. Built for exceptional longevity, it comes with a lifetime warranty.”AvailabilityThe 10 Gigabit Media Converter is available for purchase on our online store. Visit the M7280 product page to buy now. For more information, contact a Versitron sales representative at sales@versitron.com, 1-800-537-2296, or 302-894-0699About VersitronSince 1958, VERSITRON has been a trusted name in fiber optic communication, providing high-quality networking products such as fiber/Ethernet switches, fiber-to-copper media converters , SFP modules, and video distribution amplifiers. Our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ensures reliable, cutting-edge networking solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.