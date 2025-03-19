Bubble Tea Market Size to Worth USD 4.78 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.81% during 2025-2032

Bubble Tea Market Bubble Tea Market Size

NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bubble tea market size was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to expand from USD 2.83 billion in 2025 to USD 4.78 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 43.35%.The bubble tea trend, which originated in Asia, has gained significant popularity in Western countries such as Canada and the U.K. The beverage has become a staple due to its distinct formulation, combining high-quality milk, sweetener liquid tapioca pearls, creamer, fruit powder, and sweeteners. Bubble tea has evolved into a cultural icon worldwide, representing Taiwan’s innovation in the food service sector. For example, Nextrends Asia 2021 reported a 330% increase in Taiwan’s exports of pearl milk tea base ingredients (raw materials, packaging, machinery, etc.) compared to 2018. Additionally, the rise in gastronomic tourism, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and the influence of social media have further contributed to the market's growth potential.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Bubble Tea Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2025: USD 2.83 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 4.78 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 7.81% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 201Segments Covered: By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), By Flavor (Original, Fruit, Chocolate, Coffee, and Others)Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & AfricaGrowth Drivers: Market to Boom as Consumers Seek Versatile Teas with Innovative Bold Flavors | Expanding Range of Products to Target Younger Individuals to Boost Growth➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Chatime Group (China)• Gong Cha (Taiwan)• Coco Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan)• Quickly (U.S.)• Xing Fu Tang (Taiwan)• Lollicup USA, Inc. (U.S.)• TIGER SUGAR (China)• Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corporation (Happy Lemon) (Taiwan)• O.I. The Co, LTD. (Taiwan)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The black tea segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2030, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits, such as antioxidant, anti-aging, and anti-diabetic properties, alongside a rising preference for natural and organic products. The green tea segment is also expected to hold a significant share of the bubble tea market, closely trailing black tea. In terms of flavors, the fruit segment dominated the market in 2019, with popular options like lychee, mango, passion fruit, and strawberry, driven by their high nutritional value and strong consumer demand. Meanwhile, the chocolate flavor segment is projected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing popularity across all age groups, highlighting the market's diverse and evolving preferences.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Key Factors Driving the Global Bubble Tea MarketThe bubble tea market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors, including increasing consumer preference for unique and innovative beverages, particularly those with exotic flavors and customizable options. The rising global popularity of Asian cuisine, especially Taiwanese culture where bubble tea originated, is further boosting demand. Health-conscious trends are also playing a role, as the introduction of healthier options like sugar-free, low-calorie, and plant-based bubble tea appeals to a broader audience. Additionally, social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are driving the beverage's popularity among younger demographics through viral trends and visually appealing presentations. Finally, the expansion of global and regional bubble tea chains, such as Gong Cha, Chatime, and Tiger Sugar, is making the product more accessible worldwide.➤Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Bubble Tea MarketThe bubble tea market can further expand by introducing innovative product offerings, such as new flavors, functional ingredients like probiotics and vitamins, and eco-friendly packaging, to attract a broader customer base. Exploring untapped emerging markets in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa presents significant growth opportunities. Emphasizing sustainability through practices like biodegradable straws and reusable cups can appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Partnering with food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash can enhance accessibility and convenience, while diversifying into ready-to-drink (RTD) bubble tea products can cater to on-the-go consumers and increase overall market penetration.➤ Regional Insights:Asia Pacific to Lead as Consumers Embrace New Beverage ChoicesIn 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the bubble tea market, accounting for the largest share valued at USD 0.96 billion, with Vietnam and Taiwan expected to significantly contribute to sales. To attract customers and expand their market presence, manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the bubble tea industry are increasingly opening their own cafes and restaurants, such as Chen Shucheng’s launch of Meme Xpress, a bubble milk tea franchise in Singapore in September 2020. North America ranked as the second-largest market after Asia Pacific and is projected to maintain this position, driven by rising demand for tea-based beverages. Similarly, Europe saw a surge in pearl milk tea consumption, aligning with the growth trends observed in the Asia Pacific region.➤ Recent Major Developments in the Global Bubble Tea Market:October 2021: Del Monte introduced Joyba Bubble Tea in select retail outlets, including Costco, Circle K, Albertson's, Target Stores, and Safeway.➤ Inquire Before Buying:➤ Read Related Insights: Oat Milk Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

