UbiVac to present on Dark Genome-derived Dark Matter/Proteome Cancer Immunotherapy at Spring 2025 Venture Forum

Pioneering the World's 1st Dark Matter Cancer Immunotherapy

UbiVac's DPV-001 is the World's 1st Dark Matter Cancer Immunotherapy in the Clinic - Promising Early Data Supports Phase II Trial

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UbiVac, www.ubivac.com , a private, clinical-stage Immuno-oncology & Cancer Target Discovery Company, today announced participation in the investor conference.UbiVac’s Commitment to Cancer TreatmentUbiVac’s mission is the development of immunotherapies that induce broad immunity against many components of cancer, reducing the capacity of cancer to escape destruction.Focus on the Dark Genome-derived dark matter and shared cancer antigensUbiVac’s lead agent in the clinic, DPV-001, is a complex biologic currently in a phase Ib trial for recurrent / metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC). DPV-001 contains cancer’s dark matter antigens plus >300 cancer antigens, shared by most adenocarcinoma and squamous cell cancers, and coupled with multiple immune stimulants. Preliminary data reported at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting described a tripling of both response rate and progression free-survival over that reported for anti-PD-1 alone.About Cancer’s Dark MatterCancer’s dark matter represents a spectrum of previously unknown proteins that have recently been identified as antigens expressed on the surface of cancer cells but not on normal cells or the thymus. Some of these dark matter proteins appear to be responsible for cancer’s malignant properties, making them valuable targets for an anti-cancer immune response. UbiVac believes DPV-001 is the first cancer immunotherapy to include cancer’s dark matter in a form that can induce a destructive anti-cancer immune response and established its therapeutic efficacy in more than a decade’ worth of preclinical studies.UbiVac’s DRibble Platform Vaccine (DPV) technology is a novel first-in-class cancer vaccine immunotherapy. DPV-001 was developed to be used as combination immunotherapy for most solid cancers, including cancers of the breast, lung, prostate, stomach, colon, pancreas, ovary, brain, and others. DPV-001 contains recently described non-canonical, non-mutated shared alternative neoantigens, also termed “cancer’s dark matter”, plus more than 300 antigens overexpressed by the average solid cancer. This allows DPV-001 to be available off-the-shelf without having to manufacture a patient specific vaccine. Additionally, DPV-001 can be administered without having to match a patients HLA tissue antigens.HNSCC is the sixth most common cancer and accounts for 890,000 cases and 450,000 deaths worldwide annually. UbiVac believes the early data presented here suggests combining DPV-001 with anti-PD-1 and/or other immunotherapies may provide a treatment to further improve patient outcomes for HNSCC and other solid cancers.About UbiVacUbiVac is a privately held, Clinical Stage Immunotherapy & Cancer Target Discovery Company, with First-in-Human Combination Immunotherapies that Include Cancer’s Dark Matter - the Newly Discovered Non-Mutated Shared Alternative Cancer Neoantigens derived from the dark genome.DPV-001 is UbiVac’s lead agent and is a first-in-class platform technology that couples an off-the-shelf DC-targeted microvesicle containing cancer’s dark matter plus more than 300 cancer antigens for most adenocarcinomas and squamous cell cancers. DPV-001 also contains multiple TLR/NOD agonists and DAMPs that are effective at supporting anti-cancer immune responses. UbiVac believes that DPV-001 is highly complementary to current and developing immunotherapy, adoptive immunotherapy, chemotherapy and small molecule drug portfolios, and preliminary clinical data suggests it may be effective at increasing response rates in patients that have failed to respond to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1. UbiVac also has a pipeline of agents under development for the treatment of melanoma and thyroid cancer, and to prevent cancer in patients at high risk of developing disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.