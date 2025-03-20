Yurinox Workwear Introduces a New Service to Enhance Client Convenience

Yurinox Workwear Construction & Corporate Workwear Work Apparel Footwear

At Yurinox Workwear, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that save our clients time, enhance convenience, and elevate the performance of their teams through premium workwear and footwear." — DENiZE YUiLMAZ

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer, manufacturer, and distributor of superior quality Workwear, Protective Footwear , and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Yurinox Workwear has announced the addition of a new service to its already extensive offerings. The company has expanded its team with a Sales VP, who will be available to arrange in-person meetings with corporate clients looking for professional workwear. The aim is to help save time and effort for organizations looking for premium workwear and footwear.Yurinox Workwear’s Sales VP will be responsible for setting up meetings at the convenience of clients to present the company’s products to them in person and walk them through the features and functionalities of each piece. The Sales VP will also prove valuable in understanding the specific needs of each client so that the workwear, footwear, and PPE are designed and manufactured to add value for their employees.Building High-Performing Teams, One Organization at a TimeWith more than three decades of experience designing, producing, and distributing premium quality workwear and footwear for diverse industries, Yurinox Workwear has a deep understanding of how comfortable and presentable workwear creates value for businesses. With high-quality and immensely comfortable workwear, organizations benefit from higher productivity and employee retention.Investing in such corporate uniforms demonstrates that the business cares about its teams, which, in turn, builds loyalty. In addition, since the apparel and footwear are created for the specific needs of the organization or for particular activities, it keeps employees comfortable for longer, leading to high-performing teams.In fact, Yurinox Workwear conducts internal research into the properties of different fabrics to pick the best-suited ones for their clients' needs. For instance, the results of a 2023 study revealed that the blended fabrics used by the company exhibit superior air permeability, exceeding the performance of samples from other manufacturers by a significant margin.Another example is the thought put into manufacturing protective footwear. High-strength methods are used to attach soles so that they last long without getting deformed or peeling off. Safety is ensured with the use of genuine leather that has a minimum thickness of 1.8mm. Additionally, protective toe-cups and puncture-proof soles are used to protect the feet against impact and compression hazards.When employees are on the field, wearing the brand colors, it creates a professional image, with customers viewing the business’ representatives as credible and trustworthy. This goes a long way in attracting and retaining customers.All Workwear Needs Under One RoofThe addition of the Sales VP is only the latest step by Yurinox Workwear to deliver unmatched convenience to its clients. The company stocks a vast inventory of product lines and sizes so that clients can find everything they need for their corporate uniform under one roof. A large inventory also means that orders are delivered in the shortest possible time.Moreover, the company designs and manufactures workwear and footwear, keeping the unique needs of each industry in mind. The industries Yurinox Workwear caters to include Industrial & Manufacturing, Construction & Utility, Medical, Restaurants, Corporate Identity, Transportation, Special Services, Security & Law Enforcement, and Welding. The company also remains abreast of industry certification requirements, so that safety inspections can be easily passed.By choosing Yurinox Workwear, organizations can ensure that their employees are perceived as a single, professional team, driving business success.About Yurinox WorkwearYurinox Workwear has more than 30 years of experience in the workwear industry. With a registered office in New York City, Yurinox Workwear brings together top industry professionals to design and manufacture premium workwear and specialized footwear. By using advanced fabrics, dyes, and coatings, the company creates exclusive designs that perfectly match each client’s needs. The team takes pride in merging the highest quality raw materials, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional design to deliver best-in-class products. Businesses seeking workwear, footwear, safety gear or PPE can reach out via email - info@YurinoxWorkwear.us - or phone - (929) 295-5525.

