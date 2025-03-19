Brianna Shrader’s Stories of Motherhood Gala: Supporting Girls Inc & Empowering Youth

Empowering the Next Generation of Strong, Smart, and Bold Girls.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned photographer Brianna Shrader is expanding the impact of her highly anticipated Stories of Motherhood Gala by partnering with Girls Inc., a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering young girls through education, mentorship, and leadership programs. In alignment with her mission to celebrate the strength and resilience of mothers, Brianna is pledging a portion of the event’s proceeds to support Girls Inc., ensuring that future generations of girls grow up with the confidence and tools they need to succeed.# A Celebration with a PurposeSet to take place on May 8, 2024, at The Park Club in Costa Mesa, California, the Stories of Motherhood Gala is an elegant evening dedicated to honoring the diverse experiences of mothers through photography, storytelling, and community connection. The event will feature a gallery exhibit showcasing powerful portraits of mothers, alongside their deeply personal narratives, capturing the essence of motherhood in all its forms.This year, Brianna Shrader is deepening the gala’s impact by directing a portion of proceeds to Girls Inc., reinforcing the importance of supporting young girls as they navigate gender, economic, and social barriers. “Mothers shape the next generation,” says Brianna. “By partnering with Girls Inc., we’re not just celebrating mothers—we’re investing in their daughters, their futures, and the communities they will lead.”# Girls Inc: Inspiring Girls to Be Strong, Smart, and BoldFounded in 1864, Girls Inc. has been at the forefront of empowering young girls across the United States and Canada through life-changing programs that promote leadership development, academic enrichment, health and wellness, and life skills. The organization serves approximately 114,000 girls annually, providing mentorship and opportunities that help them reach their full potential.In addition to its longstanding commitment to gender equity, Girls Inc. has launched groundbreaking initiatives, including a digital wellness program in collaboration with #HalfTheStory, the Archewell Foundation, the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, and Pivotal Ventures. This program equips young girls with the tools to navigate social media and technology responsibly, further reinforcing the organization’s dedication to fostering confident and capable future leaders.# More Than a Gala: A Movement for ChangeThe Stories of Motherhood Gala is more than just an evening of celebration; it is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of young women. Attendees will not only experience the beauty of Brianna’s heartfelt photography but also contribute to a greater cause—one that uplifts both mothers and daughters.With a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, Girls Inc. ensures that donations are managed with transparency and accountability, making every contribution from the gala an investment in a brighter, more equitable future for young girls.# Join the Celebration and Support the CauseBrianna Shrader invites the community to be part of this inspiring evening by attending the Stories of Motherhood Gala and supporting the mission of Girls Inc. Together, through art, storytelling, and philanthropy, we can honor the past, celebrate the present, and empower the future.For tickets and more information, visit https://connect.shyheartstudios.com/gala # Event Details:Date: May 8, 2024Location: The Park Club, Costa Mesa, CAWebsite: https://www.shyheartstudios.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.