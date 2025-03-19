From Classroom to Catwalk: Fort Worth High School Students Take the Fashion World by Storm at Runway 817

The Fashion Continuum: Runway 817 at The Modern - A Fusion of Art & Fashion in Fort Worth

A trailblazing fashion event at The Modern, Runway 817 spotlights student designers alongside industry pros, shaping Fort Worth’s future as a fashion powerhouse

Runway 817 is more than a fashion show; it’s a movement giving young designers real-world experience, industry exposure, and a platform to launch their fashion careers.” — Elijah De La Garza, Co-Founder, Runway 817

DALLAS FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runway 817 is redefining Fort Worth’s fashion landscape with an innovative event that provides nascent high school designers with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talent. Set to take place at the prestigious Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (The Modern), this event bridges the gap between education and the professional fashion industry, empowering young designers and solidifying Fort Worth’s position as an emerging fashion hub."Runway 817 isn’t just a fashion show; it’s a movement," say the founders of Runway 817, Elijah De La Garza and Anna Venko. "This event provides young designers with an opportunity to experience the thrill of a professional runway while gaining exposure to industry experts, mentors, and potential career opportunities."The Fashion Continuum: A Fusion of Student & Professional Design -The marquee fashion show, “The Fashion Continuum,” is a collaborative initiative between Runway 817 and the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD). This unique event allows student designers from local high schools to debut their work alongside established industry professionals, offering a rare opportunity to transition from the classroom to a high-profile runway.The first segment of the show will spotlight student designers from FWISD, giving them real-world fashion experience and a rare chance to present their collections on a major stage. The second segment will feature professional designers, including Elza Moda, Ambar by Andrea Tamayo, Nicole Moan Ceramic Corsets, and others, with headliner Stephen Goudeau! These diverse talents will be presenting a dynamic mix of avant-garde fashion, couture, and ready-to-wear collections to attendees against a modern art backdrop, creating an unforgettable experience for all involved.Why Runway 817 Matters -✔ Empowering Young Talent – Giving student designers the platform and industry exposure needed to launch their careers.✔ Bridging Education & Industry – Connecting students with established designers, brands, and media professionals, fostering career growth.✔ Fort Worth as a Fashion Powerhouse – Strengthening the city’s position as a rising leader in the industry.Featured Designers Include:Student Designers from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School & Trimble Technical High SchoolElza Moda (Elza Pasalic)Ambar by Andrea Tamayo (Andrea Tamayo)Nicole Moan Ceramic Corsets (Nicole Moan)Lyza Faye Fashion House (Feyisayo Ayeni)Stephen Goudeau (Steven Goudeau)Event Details & Media Access -📍 Location: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth📅 Date: May 2, 2025 Tickets Available Now : Seating is LimitedExclusive Media Access: Accredited media professionals, journalists, and fashion bloggers are invited to attend and cover the event. Press passes include behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, and VIP seating.A Fashion Show with a Purpose -Runway 817 is dedicated to championing breakthrough designers while making a meaningful impact in the community. This year’s show will support both Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) students and Beat Kids Cancer in tangible ways:✔ Supporting FWISD Students – A portion of all ticket proceeds will be donated to FWISD fashion and design programs, helping provide resources, mentorship, and opportunities for students to further their education and careers in fashion.✔ Raising Funds for Beat Kids Cancer – Ahead of the event, Runway 817 is actively working to raise funds and awareness for Beat Kids Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to funding research and financially assisting families battling childhood cancer. Learn more about Beat Kids Cancer at Beat Kids Cancer Texas Opportunities for Sponsors & Fashion Brands -Runway 817 welcomes fashion brands, industry leaders, and sponsors who are committed to fostering new talent and driving innovation in fashion. This event provides a unique opportunity for brands to support student designers while engaging with a diverse audience of industry professionals, media, and fashion enthusiasts.Sponsorship opportunities include:✔ Brand Integration – Featured placements in promotional materials, social media campaigns, and event signage.✔ VIP & Networking Access – Exclusive front-row seating and opportunities to connect with designers, press, and influencers.✔ Industry Influence & Mentorship – Direct engagement with the next generation of designers through educational panels and collaborations.For sponsorship inquiries, contact Sponsor@Runway817.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.