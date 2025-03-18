Attorney General Bondi Statement on Violent Attacks Against Tesla Property
Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement this evening regarding a spate of recent attacks on Tesla property:
“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”
