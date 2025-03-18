GUADALCANAL HIES TEAM PREPARES TO MOVE FURTHER INLAND Team One members of Guadalcanal’s 2024-2025 Household Income and Expenditure Survey, HIES, have completed all their enumeration […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.