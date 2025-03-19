EIRA Water Named Among the TOP 100 Best Gourmet Foods & Drinks of the World 2025

TOP 100 Best Gourmet Foods & Drinks of the World 2025

ERESFJORD, NORWAY, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIRA Water, known for its purity and crisp, smooth taste, has been named among the TOP 100 Best Gourmet Foods & Drinks of the World 2025 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious recognition places EIRA Water alongside the finest ingredients and gourmet products, reaffirming its status as the preferred choice of top chefs, sommeliers, and leading hospitality venues worldwide.EIRA Water originates from Eresfjord, Norway, where snowmelt from the surrounding mountains naturally filters through layers of quartz for over a decade. The result is a water with exceptionally low Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), a rare composition that delivers a pure, crisp, and incredibly smooth taste."At EIRA, we believe in letting nature speak for itself," says Nils Jørgen Sehested, CEO of EIRA Water. "From the pristine Norwegian landscapes to the hands of world-class chefs, EIRA is an essential element in fine dining. We are honored to be named among the world’s most distinguished gourmet brands.”Over the years, EIRA Water has owned its place in some of the most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels across the globe. Its refined, neutral profile allows chefs and sommeliers to elevate their tasting experiences without interference, a quality that has made it an essential choice in high-end restaurants, exclusive resorts, and iconic venues.EIRA’s collaborations with The Michelin Guide and other top culinary institutions further reinforce its position in the gourmet world. As the official water partner for prestigious hospitality events, EIRA Water continues to build its legacy as a brand that belongs at the intersection of fine dining and uncompromising quality.Beyond its taste and premium positioning, EIRA Water is deeply committed to sustainability. Its hydroelectric-powered bottling facility, lightweight glass packaging, and future introduction of recyclable aluminum bottles reflect an ongoing effort to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining the highest production standards.ABOUT EIRA WATEREIRA Water is a premium bottled water sourced from the pristine landscapes of Eresfjord, Norway. Naturally filtered for over a decade through layers of quartz, it has an exceptionally low TDS content, resulting in a pure, crisp, and balanced taste. Chosen by Michelin-starred chefs, sommeliers, and leading luxury hospitality groups, EIRA is dedicated to enhancing fine dining experiences while upholding sustainable and responsible production practices.EIRA Water is a proud partner of The Michelin Guide and is served in some of the most prestigious restaurants and hotels across Europe, the Middle East, USA, Asia, and beyond.

