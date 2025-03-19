Bustr Celebrates 10 Years of Connecting BBW Singles Worldwide

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bustr , the leading dating app dedicated to Big Beautiful Women ( BBW ) and their admirers, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Since launching in 2015, Bustr has created a safe, inclusive space where plus-size individuals can confidently find love and companionship. With tens of millions of users worldwide, Bustr has become the go-to platform for the BBW dating community.Over the past decade, Bustr has transformed the online dating experience for BBW singles. The app’s intuitive design and advanced matching algorithm have made it easier than ever for individuals to connect with like-minded people. Bustr’s continued success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive environment for all users, regardless of body size or type.“We’re excited to mark this milestone and reflect on the impact Bustr has had on the lives of so many people,” said Justin R., Founder of Bustr. “Our mission has always been to empower BBW singles by offering a platform where they feel confident and valued. Helping millions of people worldwide find meaningful connections has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to many more years of success and growth.”Bustr’s 10-year anniversary is a testament to the app’s enduring popularity and its role in reshaping the landscape of online dating for the BBW community. With a strong, dedicated user base, Bustr has become a household name in this space. As the app continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to connect BBW singles and promote body positivity.To learn more about Bustr and join the celebration, visit www.bbwdatingapp.net or download the app today. Discover your perfect match in the BBW community.

