Facticerie Celebrating Fragrance Week

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facticerie is proud to unveil "The Art of the Flacons" at Fragrance Day /Fragrance Week, a landmark exhibition celebrating the world’s most iconic Giant perfume bottles-Factices

Location: 70 1st street Hackensack NJ 07601

Date: 3/18/2025

VIP & Press Access: Facticerie.com

The American Society of Perfumers (ASP) and Sudhir Gupta, Collector and Curator of Facticerie.com, are celebrating Fragrance Day on March 18, 2025.

Sudhir Gupta was inducted into Guinness World Records for More than 3000 Rare Historic Factice Fragrance Bottles from all the Fragrance Brands including Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Cartier Guerlain, Caron, Estée Lauder, some bottles valued up to $100,000 each from world-renowned fragrance houses

Gupta has spent more than 30 years in the fragrance business collecting these exquisite Factices of iconic fragrance bottles. Throughout the 21st century, artisans of fragrance houses mostly based in France, created these one-of-a-kind, oversized bottles for use at famous department stores, beauty counters, prestigious fragrance shops and pharmacies, around the world.

The collection features a 1920s Caron urn, “Les Fontaines Baccarat,” from the estate of Madame Alexander and created by Baccarat, estimated to be worth $100,000. Other factices include a PARERA Tentacion factice from 1927, one of two in the world, the other one is on display at the Museu del Perfum in Barcelona. The oldest factice in the collection is a one-of-a-kind 1920’s bottle for Gardenia by Richard Hudnut (1855-1928), known as “the first American perfumer.”

The collection is currently on view at Facticerie: The Factice Collection, an exhibition in Hackensack, New Jersey. The space was redesigned to mirror the interior of Lascoff Drugs, an Upper East Side institution that closed in 2012, after 113 years in business.

The Facticerie is located at 70 1st St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. For more information, or to book an appointment, please visit Facticerie.com or contact g@facticerie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.