Experimental Love and Time Collide in 'Rewind to Her'

Official Poster Director Melissa Blue, Cinematographer Steven Strobel, Actor and Producer Stephanie Arapian

Official Selection, Arizona Film Festival 2025

Does a second chance truly free us, or is it just a dangerous illusion?” — Stephanie Arapian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning writer and producer Stephanie Arapian debuts her bold new film, Rewind to Her, at the Arizona International Film Festival on Thursday April 10th. The film is an experimental drama that pushes the boundaries of time, memory, and loss. After losing her wife, Claire turns to a dangerous experimental technology that momentarily rewinds time in a desperate bid to recapture a defining moment from their past. As reality and memory begin to blur, her journey becomes a haunting exploration of whether her quest for a second chance is a breakdown—or a breakthrough.Rewind to Her delves into the profound cost of tampering with fate, challenging audiences to consider if the desperate pull to rewrite the past only deepens the weight of the present. Reflecting on the film’s themes, Arapian explains, “After you’ve tried everything—even the impossible—you’re left with only yourself and the weight of your choices. Does a second chance truly free us, or is it just a dangerous illusion?”Director Melissa Blue adds, “If you're anything like me, you've struggled with the thought of "what if?" What if I had just done this one thing differently...If you could go back and do it all again--would you? This film strikes at the core of these questions, and forces us to answer: should we accept that the choices we make shape who we become, for better or worse?”Drawing on insights from her recent op-ed, The Power of Stillness in an Age of Unrest, this sentiment underscores the film’s invitation to pause, reflect, and embrace the truths of the present even as we yearn for what’s gone.As an official selection of the Arizona Film Festival 2025, Rewind to Her is poised to captivate viewers with its intimate yet futuristic LGBTQ+ narrative, offering a fresh perspective on love, loss, and the cost of rewriting fate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.