West Virginia Senate Unanimously Votes to Condemn Rwanda Invasion of DR Congo and Expresses Congolese Support

West Virginia Senators Pass Resolution Condemning Rwanda's Invasion of DRC in Support of Congo and President Tshisekedi WV Senate President Randy Smith and Dr. Rollan Roberts Embrace after Congo Resolution Passes Senate Voting Board Shows Unanimous Support for Congo Resolution Passage

DR Congo and President Felix Tshisekedi received unanimous support from the WV Senate against Rwanda President Paul Kigame's M23 rebel invasion and plundering.

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Virginia Senate voted on SR34 titled "Expressing Support for President Felix Tshisekedi and Citizens of Democratic Republic of Congo" on March 18, 2025. The Senate Resolution was co-sponsored by twelve (12) West Virginia Senators and passed with 33 yea votes, 0 nay votes, and 1 absent."Today was a great day for the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi, and the people of West Virginia, and it was a bad day for those that have brutally invaded a neighboring country to plunder and exploit their vast natural resources for personal gain. It is despicable the many thousands that have died, including 6,000 Christians, and the hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals creating one of the greatest humanitarian crisis on the African continent," stated Rollan Roberts, Fmr. U.S. Presidential Candidate and President of the U.S. Center for Diplomacy This was a historic success for West Virginia in that they are the first in the United States to pass such a resolution. They have graciously extended their hand of friendship and support as stated in the resolution. The resolution further states that the Clerk is directed to forward copies of the resolution to the President of the United States, the Majority Leader of the United States Senate, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, the United States Secretary of State, and West Virginia's congressional delegation.

WV Senate Condemns Kigame's Rwanda Invasion of DR Congo and Expresses Support for Congolese People and President Felix Tshisekedi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.