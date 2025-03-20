The Body Spa & Cryo Expands Wellness Offerings with Advanced Ethos Cryotherapy Chamber

Artica Systems Selected for use in Unique Cryotherapy Study for Veterans

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Body Spa & Cryo, South Dakota’s leading wellness center, has enhanced its services with the addition of the Ethos Cryotherapy Chamber from Artica Systems. This state-of-the-art system delivers cutting-edge whole-body cryotherapy, supporting recovery, pain relief, and overall well-being for clients in the Rapid City community and beyond.Founded by Tara Mechaley, The Body Spa & Cryo has long been recognized as a leader in holistic health, offering treatments such as massage therapy, red-light therapy, and Halo salt sauna sessions. With its recent expansion into a 3,500-square-foot facility, the spa continues to push the boundaries of innovative wellness solutions by investing in the latest technology. The Ethos Cryotherapy Chamber provides a safe, efficient, and customizable cryotherapy experience, allowing clients to experience the benefits of cold therapy with advanced precision and comfort.“Our goal has always been to provide effective, non-invasive wellness solutions that help our clients feel their best,” said Mechaley. “Cryotherapy is a powerful tool for reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and supporting mental and physical recovery.”Innovative Cryotherapy Study for VeteransAs part of its commitment to expanding wellness services, The Body Spa & Cryo is participating in a groundbreaking study examining the effects of whole-body cryotherapy on reducing opioid use for pain management. This study aims to explore cryotherapy’s potential in pain and mental stress management, specifically evaluating its role in both the prevention and treatment of opioid use disorder within a high-risk population—VA veterans. Through this research, The Spa will document client recovery and progress, assessing cryotherapy’s ability to replace, reduce, or eliminate the need for pain medications, while also alleviating withdrawal symptoms and cravings and enhancing overall physical and mental well-being throughout the sessions.As part of this initiative, the spa is offering 12 free cryotherapy sessions to prequalified VA spa clients to assess cryotherapy’s potential role in veterans’ mental and physical rehabilitation. The study, funded by the South Dakota Opioid Settlement Fund in partnership with the Department of Social Services, aims to demonstrate how cryotherapy can be an alternative to traditional pain management solutions.The Spa will also be donating an additional 6-12 sessions per client above and beyond the states 12 funded sessions to expand the study.Partnerships Supporting First RespondersThe Body Spa & Cryo is dedicated to supporting those who serve our community. Through partnerships with the VA and the Rapid City Police Department, we provide massage therapy for VA clients and law enforcement personnel as well as other wellness tools. Beyond these programs, we actively give back by offering donated services to veterans, law enforcement, first responders, and community members in need. Through innovative volunteer projects at both local and national levels, we remain committed to holistic care for those in high-stress professions, ensuring they have access to the recovery and support they deserve.Award-Winning Wellness CenterA trusted leader in holistic wellness, The Body Spa & Cryo has been voted #1 Best Day Spa (2022-2024), earning recognition for its commitment to high-quality care and client satisfaction.For more information or to book a session, visit thebodyspaonline.com or call (605) 391-1678.About The Body Spa & CryoFounded by Tara Mechaley, The Body Spa & Cryo is South Dakota’s longest-running cryotherapy center, offering a wide range of treatments designed to support recovery, pain management, and overall wellness.About Artica SystemsArtica Systems founded by Evan Kuklinski is a leading provider of advanced unique cryotherapy equipment, known for its Ethos Cryotherapy Chamber, offering safe, efficient, automated, and innovative cold therapy solutions. www.articasystems.com Media Contact:The Body Spa & Cryo405 Sturgis Street, Rapid City, SD 57702Phone: (605) 391-1678Website: thebodyspaonline.com

