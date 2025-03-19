Postbiotics Inc. Named Winner of Puratos Gut Health Innovation Challenge 2025 at Future Food-Tech Summit

Postbiotics Inc. earns top honor at Future Food-Tech Summit for PoZibio®, a groundbreaking postbiotic enhancing gut health in functional foods.

We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized by Puratos and Future Food-Tech as the winner of this esteemed challenge.” — Doug Lynch, Co-founding Partner and CCO of Postbiotics Inc.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postbiotics Inc ., a pioneering longevity product innovator focused on the gut’s critical link to healthy aging, is proud to announce its selection as the winner of the Puratos Gut Health Innovation Challenge 2025. The prestigious award was presented in partnership with Future Food-Tech during the summit held in San Francisco on March 13-14, 2025, recognizing Postbiotics Inc.’s groundbreaking advancements in postbiotic solutions that enhance gut health and overall well-being.The Gut Innovation Challenge, sponsored by Puratos—a global leader in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients—and Future Food-Tech, invited startups and scale-ups worldwide to showcase novel ingredients and technologies that modulate the gut microbiome.Postbiotics Inc. stood out among a competitive field of innovators, earning the top honor for its patented postbiotic, PoZibio® . This shelf-stable, heat-treated Lactobacillus paracasei (Patent Number US 11,622,981 B2) supports a healthy gut lining by naturally increasing mucus in the intestinal wall, and fosters connections between gut and brain health, making it an ideal ingredient for functional foods like baked goods.“We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized by Puratos and Future Food-Tech as the winner of this esteemed challenge,” said Doug Lynch , Co-founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of Postbiotics Inc. “This achievement validates the science behind PoZibioand our mission to transform how the food industry approaches gut health and longevity. We’re excited to collaborate with Puratos to bring our innovation to market, delivering solutions that not only taste great but also promote a healthier future.”During the summit, Postbiotics Inc. pitched live on the main stage to a global audience of food industry leaders, corporates, and investors, showcasing PoZibio’s unique properties—its low daily dose, heat stability, and neutral taste profile—which make it highly versatile for bakery and other food applications where traditional probiotics falter. The victory grants Postbiotics Inc. access to Puratos’s extensive R&D capabilities, global application resources, and senior leadership coaching, paving the way for further development and commercialization.“We believe that bakery, patisserie and chocolate products can appeal to the tastebuds and the gut,” comments Dr. Sara de Pelsmaeker, Group Health & Well-Being Director, Puratos. “For Puratos, the future of food lies in harnessing the power of the gut microbiome to improve both physical and mental well-being, without compromising the great tastes of consumer favorites. We were excited to see the ideas from all 49 of the challenge applicants about how they can help us on our mission. Postbiotics Inc. was chosen as the winner thanks to Pozibio’s convincing science and broad application possibilities. Digestive health, and gut health more widely, are global concerns, so the ability to use the ingredient in diverse food categories is extremely appealing. It was clear to the judges that Postbiotics Inc. is a promising start-up with a bright potential future in the dynamic gut health category Now, the team can leverage our global resources and expertise to develop and refine its solution – watch this space!”About Postbiotics Inc.Postbiotics Inc. transforms groundbreaking research from Wake Forest School of Medicine into innovative health solutions. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, we are developing medical foods to extend healthspan and support the dietary management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and therapy-induced inflammation. Additionally, PBI is creating dietary supplement ingredients to address the adverse effects of Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS), a common aspect of aging. Our lead ingredient, patent-protected PoZibio, promotes the Gut-Brain Axis, enhancing nutrient absorption, cognition, mood, mitochondrial function, and immunity in both humans and animals. For more information, visit www.postbioticsinc.com or contact info@postbioticsinc.com.

